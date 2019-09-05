Nintendo News: Nintendo Direct aired on 4th September and here's everything you need to know

The highly anticipated Nintendo Direct stream aired today and it had a lot to offer. The 40 min long Direct presentation talked about a few new games on the switch console. In addition to that Nintendo Direct stream revealed more details about high-profile upcoming games.

The stream was mostly about what you can play on the Switch for the next few weeks as well as for the next few months. However, the stream gave us a glimpse of games that will arrive in 2020.

Let's take a look at the big announcements that were made during the Nintendo Direct stream.

In the very beginning of the stream, Nintendo confirmed the rumour. Yes! Overwatch is coming to Switch.

The world needs heroes.



The fight for the future arrives on Nintendo Switch October 15! pic.twitter.com/Bbf5xhaRs6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 4, 2019

SNES games coming to Switch

From September 5, 2019, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to access a few selected Nintendo games. Players can access games like F-Zero, Super Metroid, Super Mario World. Nintendo will also release a SNES type of controller.

Recapture the original feel of these #SNES games with a wireless Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller! Coming soon to purchase as a special offer exclusively for paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members. pic.twitter.com/uIZ71whb5s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Remake of Xenoblade Chronicles announced

Xenoblade Chronicles for Wii was released in 2012 and the game is getting a remake. It will available on Switch at some point in 2020.

Super Kirby Clash coming to Switch

A new Kirby game named Super Kirby clash will be available on Switch from today. It's a free-to-play game. Super Kirby Clash has both single-player and multiplayer mode.

Trials of Mana coming to Switch in April 2020

The RPG game called Trials of Mana will be available on Switch from April 24th, 2020.

Luigi's Mansion 3 Screampark: new Multiplayer mode

Nintendo demonstrated a new multiplayer mode called Screampark for Luigi's Mansion 3. The game can be played between two to eight players. Each player will need a single Joy-con to play the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mega announcement: New character, Future character, new costume and more DLC revealed

Earlier this year Banzo and Kazooie were announced and the characters will be now available in the game from today.

In addition to that, Nintendo also announced the future character. Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury will arrive in the game soon.

The newly released costumes are based on Pokemon and Undertale and they will be available from today.

In the near future, more DLC's will be released. Nintendo made it clear that more new characters are coming soon to the game very soon.

Deadly premonition and Deadly Premonition 2

Deadly Premonition is coming to switch today. A sequel named Deadly Premonition 2 will arrive on 2020.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is coming

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the best RPG of recent times and it's releasing on Switch today!

Fans will be happy to know that the classic shooter DOOM 64 is coming to switch. It will arrive on November 22. Hi-Rez Studios have announced a game named Rogue Company. It appears to be a shooter and arriving on 2020. Beside these legendary games, Tetris 99 2.0 is coming to Switch as well. Another new game named Daemon X Machina will also be available from today onwards.

Nintendo also tweaked this year's Pokemon game Sword and Shield. New customization options will be available in the game. Star Wars Jedi 2 also coming to Switch later this month as well as the Assassin's Creed Rebel Collection which includes Rogue and Black Flag.