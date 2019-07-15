×
Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Lite Release Date, Cost & Specifications; Everything You Need To Know

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
9   //    15 Jul 2019, 10:50 IST

Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch, one of the most popular gaming consoles developed by Nintendo, has recently released information about their upcoming Nintendo Switch models. It was rumored that Nintendo will release new models of their gaming consoles.

Finally, Nintendo has revealed that a lite version of Nintendo Switch will be released soon this year. But this lite version is going to disappoint the fans of Nintendo.

As it is a "Lite" version, Nitendo Switch Lite will sacrifice on some features as compared to Nintendo Switch itself. The company has decided to remove elements which will help them to sell this model at a cheaper cost. The most important feature missing in this model is that it won't have any capability to connect to TV, which means that gamers won't be able to project and control the device through television. This is going to be a handheld console.

What is the cost of this Nintendo Switch Lite?

The Nintendo Switch Lite would cost around $200 in the US which is less than $100 from the original one.


Nintendo Switch Lite Release Date

Nintendo Switch Lite is set to be released on September 20, 2019, in different colors.

Nintendo Switch Lite Specifications


  • 5.5 Inch screen
  • 720p Resolution
  • 6 Hours battery backup (Exact capacity not revealed)
  • 3.5mm jack available
  • Bluetooth support missing
  • No IR motion sensor.
  • Joy-Con controllers not detachable.

So these are full specifications of the Lite version. Also, keep a thing in mind before buying this model that Nintendo Labo is not present anymore and the other games will need to support handheld mode to play it properly.

Tags:
Nintendo Switch
