Nintendo News: Stardew Valley Getting Online Play Update This Week

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 12 Dec 2018, 06:58 IST

Developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has announced today that there will be an update on the Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley with their patch 1.3. Not only that, but it is also confirmed that there will be more to do in the single-player content, new character events, a winter-themed festival called The Night Market and horse hats! Players can also encounter a special event during the winter which is a mysterious adventure...

Just like its PC counterpart, online play in Stardew Valley allows you to team up with up to three players. Together, you and your friends can play the story together and your save progress will be shared. However, inventories, relationships, and other individual milestones are separate and each player can have their own individual stats.

You can change the difficulty level of the farm and your combined efforts with your friends can make your farm a whole lot more prosperous! Not to mention, a player who has better milestones could prove a great advantage to your farm.

Players can communicate with each other using Switch voice chat or the chatbox feature that was added by the developers. There are over 200 emojis they can use, some of which I wish were available on phones!

Players can also play via local communications play, meaning that 2-4 switch consoles can connect & play together over a short distance without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online account. However, there is no split screen feature when playing locally and players will need different Switch systems.

The Nintendo Switch is the first console to get online play features for Stardew Valley. We don't know when they are going to release it for PS4 and Xbox One. But according to ConcernedApe, "Next up is the PS4 and Xbox One Multiplayer updates, which is my top priority."