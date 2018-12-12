Nintendo News: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Still Has Bad Online Play Design

Gautam Nath 12 Dec 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is definitely the best Smash that has been released to date. Its vast character list, excellent single player design and updated graphics on a much larger console still could not do it's online mode any justice.

You need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription service to play Super Smash Bros Ultimate online. For a game as fast paced as Smash where players need situational awareness and fast reactions, the online play has terrible latency and lags a lot. This makes it really hard for players to react fast.

Nintendo has been offering players their Nintendo Direct LAN Adapters to provide a "faster" experience online, but we don't know if the latency issues are just a sham where Nintendo is trying to sell their $36 adapters.

Quickplay is one of the game modes that players can queue up online. Players can set their rule preferences so that the game will match them with players with similar or almost equal skill levels and rules. But weirdly enough, it connects to you players better than you or nowhere near the rules you set. You can set 1v1 and three stocks but the game matches with a 4 player rumble and free for all instead.

Speaking of 4 players, games with higher numbers of players lag so much more. 1v1 is bad enough but the lag with multiple players is almost unbearable. If you get lucky enough to find a player with your preferences, you might as well just ask them for a rematch.

But challenging your opponent for a rematch does not allow you to change your fighter, leaving you to either stick with one character or find another game all over again.

With Mario Kart's early days of terribly buggy online play, players are hoping that Nintendo will address the issue like they did with MK8. Not every player is facing an issue, but you can find many complaints being brought up on Reddit.