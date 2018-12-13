Nintendo News: The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human swimming towards a Switch release

Ever since the launch of the Switch, Nintendo has made it a priority to bring well-received indie titles to the platform. They're continuing that trend later this month when Swedish developer YCJY's 2D underwater action platformer The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human is released.

This Metroidvania (I love how that's actually a word) adventure romp sees a lone human returning to Earth from a trip to space to discover that's literally the lone human on the planet. Exploring a drowned planet, it's up to you to discover what happened to the planet in order to... well... I'm not really sure. Can you undrown it? That seems unlikely. Also, it was clearly the ice caps melting. I mean, I'm no scientist, but I'm pretty sure aliens didn't come by and dump a bunch of buckets of water on us.

The Aquatic Adventure was first released for PC back in 2016, then saw ports released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in January of last year. It currently sits at a 76/100 score - based on 11 reviews - on the ol' Metacritic, with PC Gamer giving it a particularly good review (90/100), calling it "massive and multifaceted."

Europe can get their hands on the Switch version on December 25th (Merry Christmas, Europe), and North America shortly thereafter on January 3rd. You get everything first as it is already, North America. You'll live. It will be available in Nintendo's eShop. No word on a physical release.

