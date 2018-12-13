×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nintendo News: The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human swimming towards a Switch release

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    13 Dec 2018, 23:39 IST

The Seaweed Forest
The Seaweed Forest

Ever since the launch of the Switch, Nintendo has made it a priority to bring well-received indie titles to the platform. They're continuing that trend later this month when Swedish developer YCJY's 2D underwater action platformer The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human is released.

This Metroidvania (I love how that's actually a word) adventure romp sees a lone human returning to Earth from a trip to space to discover that's literally the lone human on the planet. Exploring a drowned planet, it's up to you to discover what happened to the planet in order to... well... I'm not really sure. Can you undrown it? That seems unlikely. Also, it was clearly the ice caps melting. I mean, I'm no scientist, but I'm pretty sure aliens didn't come by and dump a bunch of buckets of water on us.

The Aquatic Adventure was first released for PC back in 2016, then saw ports released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in January of last year. It currently sits at a 76/100 score - based on 11 reviews - on the ol' Metacritic, with PC Gamer giving it a particularly good review (90/100), calling it "massive and multifaceted."

Europe can get their hands on the Switch version on December 25th (Merry Christmas, Europe), and North America shortly thereafter on January 3rd. You get everything first as it is already, North America. You'll live. It will be available in Nintendo's eShop. No word on a physical release.

Are you a fan of The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human? Are you excited about it coming to the Nintendo Switch? Do you think aliens will come to Earth and dump buckets of water on top of us?

Share with us your water-based alien conspiracy theories in the comments below!


Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
Kevin Sullivan has been writing about games on video game websites since there were video game websites. Starting in 1998 in his dorm room at Iowa State University, he's built a writing career with his low key humor, love of pop culture and conversational writing style. He's written previously for Uproxx, Nuclear Salad, and Austin.com. He also currently writes Pro Wrestling news and features right here! at Sportskeeda! He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games From 2018
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Valiant Hearts - The Great War is out...
RELATED STORY
Red Dead Redemption 2 News: Nintendo reveals why the game...
RELATED STORY
Nintendo Switch News: Samurai Warrior 4 DX is coming to...
RELATED STORY
Nintendo News: Stardew Valley Getting Online Play Update...
RELATED STORY
Warframe News: Nintendo Switch Warframe Launch Trailer...
RELATED STORY
Nintendo Update: The Monster World Kingdom is set to...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Kill la Kill game is coming to Nintendo...
RELATED STORY
The Game Awards 2018: Schedule, Nominees and How to Watch?
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go News: Poke Ball Plus Pack + PokeCoins Giveaway...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us