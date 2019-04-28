Nintendo Switch: 'Boost mode' from update '8.0.0' makes games load faster and perform better

Nintendo released the latest firmware update for the Switch '8.0.0' last week, which came with a bunch of additional fixes such as a data transferring function to another system and a software sorting function. This new update also added a 'boost mode' which the devs didn't mention in the patch notes.

Apparently, this new 'boost mode' update allows the Nintendo Switch's CPU to overclock itself from 1GHz speed to a whopping 1.75GHz. This made titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey load faster with their respective updates 1.6.0 and 1.3.0.

Also according to the people at GBAtemp, who analysed the Switch's performance after this new update ended up concluding that during the loading screen in these games, the CPU is getting overclocked to 1.75 GHz and returning back to its usual 1.0 GHz after the game loads.

A more concrete analysis regarding the performance of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild on Switch was noted by Brawl345. Apparently, the loading time took about 21 seconds in contrast to its usual 31 seconds, whereas fast travelling took about 11 seconds when compared to its previous time of 19 seconds, and finally, entering the shine only took about 7 seconds where previously it took 10 seconds. This seems to be a huge revelation for Switch fans and it would be interesting to see how other Nintendo titles would benefit from this new 'boost mode' addition.

In other news, the Switch has sold over 8 million units in Japan as of April 21. This is an enormous number given the fact that the Switch is just over 2 years old. Meanwhile, when it comes to the worldwide sales, Nintendo Switch is closing in on the PS4's sales. Apparently the Switch has been selling at 2.5x speed when compared to the PS4.

Do you own a Switch? If not, then are you planning to get one in the future? Tell us in the comments down below.