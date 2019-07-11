Nintendo Switch news: new Lite model revealed

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 11 Jul 2019, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nintendo Switch Lite - Via Nintendo

Everyone knew that Nintendo was working on another version of Switch and now gaming's worst kept secret is finally here. Nintendo Switch Lite is the newest version of the console and will be coming to the global market soon.

As the name suggests, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller and more compact version of the original.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite has a 5.5 inch, 720P screen. You won't be able to connect the device to your TV like the original Switch, does it have the detachable Joycons. The system will cost $199 which is $100 cheaper than the original one.

Basically, you are getting the mini version of the Switch, just without ithe extra features but at less price. This tradeoff can be both good and bad, depending on the situation. Gamers planning to use Nintendo Switch as their primary console better going with the original system. On the other hand, if you are looking only for a handheld console and something portable, the new Nintendo Switch Lite might fit the bill.

The design looks similar to the original with a few minor changes. You can still play with external Joycons, but you have to purchase them separately. This also means you can only play the games which are designed for handheld mode.

In terms of processor specifications, there is no difference between both the consoles. It will be released on September 20 and will come in three different color variations: grey, yellow, and turquoise.

The latest Pokemon titles, Sword and Shield, will be available for the Nintendo Switch Lite once they are relased. We got a deeper look at the game during the E3 event and honeslty its looks very apeasing. The only drawback so far has been that national dex wont be added to either games at the time of release. However this can definetly change with future DLC's and events.

What do you think of this new, cheaper version of the Switch? Will you be getting one? Do you think a more "advanced" version of the Switch is on the horizon, too? Share your thoughts in the comments!

For more gaming and esports news, stay right here on Sportskeeda!