Nintendo Switch News: Horror game Uncanny Valley released for Switch on Christmas Day

Uncanny Valley is finally heading to the Nintendo Switch

Christmas has had an underground horror scene for quite some time now, spurred on by films like 'Black Christmas' and 'Krampus' but even then, the Nintendo Switch's decision to release horror game 'Uncanny Valley' on Christmas Day is a bold one!

Outside of the Switch, 'Uncanny Valley' won't be a new game to a lot of people. It's been available on Steam since 2015 and is said to be incredibly popular on the PC. It was then released for Xbox and PlayStation 4 two years later in 2017, meaning that really the Switch is late to the party on this one!

Uncanny Valley is coming to #NintendoSwitch on December 25th! pic.twitter.com/z7WA5ipy05 — Nintendo Switch (@NinSwitchNews) December 14, 2018

But what is indie developer Cowardly Creations and publisher Digerati's 'Uncanny Valley'? Well, it's a horror survival game that does away with the 3D modeling of similar titles like 'Resident Evil' and 'Silent Hill' and instead gives players a simplistic 2D, pixelated side-scrolling horror adventure.

The storyline and game-play are anything but simplistic however as the game boasts that 'the choices you make have meaningful consequences that will determine your fate'. This means that not every bad decision is met with 'death' but instead lasting consequences that impact the rest of your game play, such as a broken arm.

Given that there are many choices to be made this means that there are many possible endings. Because of this, the game encourages you to 'play through multiple times to reveal all of Uncanny Valley's darkest secrets'.

Now, I've managed to somehow miss this game on both the PC and Xbox One, so I'm almost certainly going to pick it up on the Switch as it seems like the perfect game to pick up and take the scares and oppressive atmosphere around with you.

Uncanny Valley is heading to the switch December 25th (Christmas Day!) and will cost you $9.99

