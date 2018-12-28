×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nintendo Switch News: Nintendo's latest console outsells PS4 Classic and PS4 Slim combined in Japan

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    28 Dec 2018, 06:35 IST

Nintendo's latest console continues to attract consumers who left the company last generation
Nintendo's latest console continues to attract consumers who left the company last generation

After the disappointment of the Wii U, Nintendo bounced back with the Nintendo Switch, which has sold extremely well. While it's only less than 10 million units ahead of the Wii U, the Switch has caught the eyes of more consumers.

Backed up by some incredible exclusives like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2, it's no surprise that gamers have decided to join Nintendo for this console generation.

Nintendo Life has reported that not only has the Switch overtaken Sony's highly acclaimed PS4 and PS4 Slim separately, but Nintendo's latest console has outsold them both combined, over in Japan. While this does not include the PS4 Pro, this is still a monumental feat for the Switch.

The combined units sold in Japan for the PS4 Classic and the Slim sit around 6,540,000 while the Nintendo Switch is currently at 6,670,000 units.

Globally, the Switch still falls short of the PS4 and the Xbox One. Sony's series of 7th generation consoles have sold well over 80 million, with Microsoft sitting behind them with nearly 40 million. The Switch? 22 million units at the moment, but with the console getting a lot of love from gamers around the globe, we could very well see another boost in sales soon.

It's not too far-fetched to think that by the time the next generation of consoles comes out, Nintendo's home console will have outperformed Microsoft's. However, Nintendo technically has surpassed them this time around with the sales of the 3DS, which has reportedly sold around 74 million units worldwide.

Add in the fact that both the PS4 and the Xbox One are five years old at this point and the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, and it's clear to see that the Switch is just getting started, and could be on its way to breaking the company's record-selling Wii.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
PS4 vs PS4 Slim: Why You Should Buy PS4 Original?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games From 2018
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Nintendo Switch Becomes The Fastest...
RELATED STORY
Nintendo Switch News: Switch surpasses PS Vita Sales in...
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs Xbox One: 8 Point Comparison To Determine Which...
RELATED STORY
PlayStation: 3 Ways on How Sony Should treat PS4 after...
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One...
RELATED STORY
Nintendo Switch News: Samurai Warrior 4 DX is coming to...
RELATED STORY
Nintendo News: Stardew Valley Getting Online Play Update...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PS3 games on the PS4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us