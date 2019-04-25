Nintendo Switch News: Super Mario Maker 2 gets a release date

Nintendo of America has officially announced via a Tweet that Super Mario Maker 2 will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch on June 28. The popular side scroller is a creative outlet for people who love the Super Mario side scrolling gameplay. The first Super Mario Maker was released for the Wii U back in 2015.

Many games and developers have enabled modes to let the players have free-flowing creativity. The recent update of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Stage Builder also enabled many players from the Smash Bros community to build their own maps, share them online and craft maps most suited to them.

Let’s-a go! Let your imagination run wild as you make and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams when #SuperMarioMaker2 launches for #NintendoSwitch on 6/28! https://t.co/TnK9rQwRJi pic.twitter.com/eSJfb7JSPj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2019

Super Mario Maker 2 aims to do the same thing. Players will be allowed to share their creations online with other players. Players can also test maps from other players, bringing about a true challenge in the Mario side scrollers.

There are many new additions that were not present in the original Super Mario Maker. These include elements such as new enemies, slopes, items and much more.

Players will have the option to choose from many different maps and elements from previous Super Mario games such as Super Mario Bros., Super Mario 3 and the new addition of Super Mario 3D World.

Games from other franchises have done this as well. The hit Battle Royale Fortnite has a "Creative" mode which allows for players to build custom maps and share their creations with the world. Make your own maps is something that has existed for a while and this was also the feature that gave rise to Dota / Dota 2.

The Super Mario franchise has a long historic legacy in the gaming community. It inspired a huge wave of different indie games while also coming with new versions of the Super Mario side scrollers. Super Mario Maker 2 is a fun and creative version of the game and it is quite different compared to most other Super Mario games.