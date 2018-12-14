Nintendo Switch News: Switch surpasses PS Vita Sales in Japan with 6 million units sold

Your favourite handheld device- Nintendo Switch has outsold Sony's underwhelming PS Vita in Japan by selling six million units in just about two years after its initial launch.

According to the latest data, The Switch has sold 6,112100 units whereas the PS Vita stands at 5,955,448, after 7 years of its launch.

This is actually a no-brainer because Sony never actually supported its then-ambitious handheld device, it was more focused on saving the PS3 from being doomed.

Earlier this year, Sony Confirmed that it will stop the manufacturing of PS Vita in Japan somewhat in 2019 and they do not have any plans for releasing a successor to the vita for now.

The biggest issue with PS Vita was that it struggled to have a good exclusive lineup, as far as I remember, the only good title it had was Uncharted: Golden Abyss, developed by Sony Bend Studio which is now focused on delivering their first AAA title for the PS4- Days Gone.

On the other hand, its a great news for Nintendo Switch users, and a lesson for Sony about how should they handle future marketing for their handheld devices, if they ever plan to make one, which I personally think they should not.

Managing two consoles at the same time is not easy and Sony should focus on delivering quality games for PS4 and the PS5 in the nearby future.

Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, is rolling with its latest release-Super Smash Bro Ultimate received universal critical acclaim with the game having a Metacritic score of 93/100.

Other Nintendo Switch titles released this year also received critical acclaims such as Octopath traveller- a beautiful traditional JRPG which has a Metacritic score of 83/100.

If you are still planning to buy Nintendo Switch, this Holiday season might be the perfect opportunity to get one.

