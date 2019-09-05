Nintendo Switch Online about to add SNES games

SNES games on the Switch? Yes, please!

If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber and you've been awaiting the day that Super NES games are added to its library, well... we have that day for you.

It's tomorrow.

20 classic #SNES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Stunt Race FX, will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members on 9/5! Enjoy a growing catalog of Super NES games with even more titles releasing in the future.https://t.co/BR33g7bJpM pic.twitter.com/RflieF4guc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

There's already a plethora of games for the original NES available to play for subscribers of Switch Online - 46 to be exact. And that's not including the special editions of games they've included as well (there's a version of The Legend of Zelda, for example, that starts players out with all the special items that can be found outside of the dungeons).

Well, starting on September 5th (that's tomorrow, obviously), there are going to be 20 different SNES titles available to play:

- Super Mario World™

- Super Mario World™ 2: Yoshi's Island™

- Super Mario Kart™

- The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

- Super Metroid™

- Star Fox™

- F-ZERO™

- Stunt Race FX™

- Pilotwings™

- Kirby's Dream Land™ 3

- Kirby's Dream Course™

- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts™

- Demon's Crest

- Super Soccer

- Super Puyo Puyo 2

- Breath Of Fire

- BRAWL BROTHERS

- SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

- Super Tennis

- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

There's no word if there's any "special versions" of those games, like there are for the NES titles. But I bet there will be.

It's an interesting selection of games. There's the usual suspects - you can't really have a selection of SNES games without Super Mario World and Link to the Past. But... Joe & Mac 2? Super Tennis? It's a pretty random mix.

That's not to say that they're bad games. They're actually pretty good (objectively speaking), and it's nice to have a good mix instead of all the obvious ones.

Nintendo Switch Online runs $3.99 a month or $19.99 a year. There's also a three-month subscription for $7.99.

For all of your news, previews, and video game release details, be sure to follow Sportskeeda eSports.