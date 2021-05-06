Nintendo Switch has reportedly sold 84 million units to date; on track to reach 100 million units by end of 2021

The Nintendo Switch is arguably one of the most successful gaming consoles in the history of the industry, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. The popular console has reportedly sold about 84 million units to date, with approximately 28 million units sold in the past year.

The console has been unbelievably successful for Nintendo, and was a much-needed change of pace after the ill-fated Wii U. Nintendo Switch arguably has one of the strongest catalogs in gaming history, with some of the most critically and commercially successful games of the past generation.

It boasts solid titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Which Nintendo Switch games have sold the highest?

The Nintendo Switch, much like the previous consoles by Nintendo, featured an especially strong lineup of first-party games. However, the Switch saw the company embrace third-party games as well, including - to everyone's surprise - games like Doom and Doom Eternal.

In what can only be described as a crossover that fans didn't know they needed, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing almost became a pairing of sorts. According to the year-end financial earnings report by Nintendo, these have been the highest-selling games on the console:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 35.4 Million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 32.6 Million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 23.8 Million

According to the report, the company is expecting to sell upwards of 26 million units in 2021, and cross the 100 million threshold. While there have been rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro, nothing official has yet materialized from the company's end yet.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo chooses to move forward, given the incredible success of their console, years after its launch. While Sony and Xbox have released new, next-gen consoles, it will probably a while before players see a new console from Nintendo. Especially given the kind of success the Switch continues to be.