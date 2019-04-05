Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild will be available on VR

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 // 05 Apr 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nintendo has officially announced that the Switch exclusive games Super Mario Odyssey and Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild will be coming to VR for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced last month that the Switch would be getting its own VR hardware with the Labo VR Kit on April 12.

The Nintendo Labo has been very popular and is a creative add-on that allows you to craft shapes, weapons and tools with the Switch Joy Cons and the Labo kits. There are many different sets that will release with the Labo VR including an elephant, a fishing rod, a gun and much more.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild will use the "Toy-Con VR Goggles" variation, according to Nintendo of America. These two games are really great editions to the VR, as they are both really visually appealing and great games overall. The update for the VR for both games will be on 25 April, just 17 days after the Labo VR releases.

Sony's PlayStation has been stepping up their VR game as well. PSVR is widely popular now and games such as No Man's Sky as well as a simulation of Iron Man prove the exceptional beauty that can come with a VR game. Microsoft only has a VR Kit with its Windows platform and not Xbox.

It is now Nintendo's turn to enter the VR market. The technology is relatively new right now but it has seen drastic improvements and performances since its inception. Virtual Reality could be the future of gaming once it is perfected.

This is Nintendo's first shot at VR games and if they perfect it, it could be a great future for avid Nintendo fans. A Smash Bros VR is something that I hope becomes a reality. We already got Mario and Link with VR.

Advertisement