Nintendo Switch: Super Mega Baseball 2 finally coming to the system

Super Mega Baseball 2 finally comes to the Switch!

You'll have to forgive me - I'm a little personally invested in this story. Super Mega Baseball 2 is, by far and away, my favorite baseball video game ever. There's really nothing close to it for me. So, I'm very excited to be able to share this news.

Today, Super Mega Baseball 2 developer Metalhead Software announced that not only will their critically acclaimed arcade-style recreation of America's pastime be arriving on Nintendo's popular home console, but, in just the same way the Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto likes to see the bases when he comes up to bat, this game is coming loaded.

Entitled Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition, fans will get everything from the original release as well as all the post-launch DLC, including two new ballparks and five cosmetic packs, making for some fun custom team making experiences.

Fans of the game who own a PS4, Xbox One (which I personally play the game on - Gamertag SullySmith for those interested), and/or a PC (on Steam) won't be left out either. This Ultimate Edition will be available on all of those platforms, as well. And, if you haven't gotten a chance to play this killer baseball game but are hesitant to get the whole package, both the original game and the separate DLC will be reduced in price upon this new edition's release.

And that release is coming up soon: July 25th! It will retail for $29.99US.

In regards to the Switch edition, our friends at Polygon, had this to say:

The Switch version will run at 60 frames per second in both docked and handheld modes, and at 900p resolution in docked mode, 630p in handheld. Super Mega Baseball 2 on the Switch will also feature online multiplayer.

If you love baseball but enjoy a more arcade-style, and aren't too worried about having an MLB license, Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition is a great pick-up, no matter what you play your games on.

