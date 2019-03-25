Nintendo Switch to supposedly launch two new models

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 25 Mar 2019, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nintendo will be unveiling two new Switch models at E3, according to a report from WSJ. The two versions are intended to cater to two different groups of gamers. The first Switch model is intended to be a higher performance device, catering to avid and hardcore gamers. The second Switch model is supposedly the "3DS successor", being only handheld.

The more powerful version will still not be as powerful as the PS4 Pro or Xbox One S, so it probably won't support 4K HDR features. It could support VR though, given the recent announcement of Nintendo's Labo VR.

The cheaper model is supposedly going to remove vibration and other features to cut cost. This doesn't seem very likely as games like Mario Party and Super Mario Odyssey are quite dependent on it.

There is also a new supplier of LCD screens for these models, according to the report. There were also talks about 2 new Pokemon games that would be released for the Switch, though it is unclear if that includes the newly announced Pokemon Sword and Shield.

There is a hint that there could be a mobile supported Pokemon Game with the Switch, just like Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu and Eevee. There is also a new Animal Farm in development which will come out in 2019 to push this new hardware.

Companies with gaming consoles refresh their cycle every 5-6 years. The PS4 was launched in 2013 and re-released new models in 2016, just months apart. The same was seen with the Nintendo 3DS, with the 3DS XL in 2012 as well as the 2DS released in 2012.

If you have the original Switch model, don't fret. The Nintendo Switch is likely to continue and the new hardware will most likely not have "exclusive" games. You can continue to have Nintendo Switch games as it has only been a little over 2 years since the console's release.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement