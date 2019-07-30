Nintendo Switch: You can now run Android on the console (unofficially)

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 30 Jul 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few developers have managed to find an exploit in the Nintendo Switch which allows you to install an Android OS on to your Nintendo Switch. The exploit isn't exactly new, it has been known since 2018 which allowed for all kinds of piracy and modding.

If you want to know how exactly to get Android on your Switch, the xdadevelopers channel on Youtube can guide you. You aren't exactly installing it directly on the Switch, instead, the Android OS will get installed on to the SD card you have mounted on your Switch. You can also "uninstall" the Android OS by simply removing the SD card.

This does come with some limitations of course. Any app that requires permission for GPS, microphone or camera won't run at all. But what you can do is run some old emulators such as GBA, N64 or even a PS1 emulator. You can also run Netflix and it works perfectly.

What's surprising is the smooth Joy-con controller which actually works and helps you to navigate movement. It can even switch from the portable mode to the dock mode seamlessly. It works surprisingly well with apps such as Netflix.

It is perfectly safe and this installation will not affect your Switch in any way. Nintendo will not impose any penalties for doing so either. This will not work for all Switch devices, especially since there have been patches and an upgraded model. If you want to see if your Switch is compatible for modding, you can check here if it has been patched.

It's not perfect and it has a lot of problems. But for those of you who are curious and love to experiment, you can try it for yourself. The forum in XDA developers has a handy guide with downloads and everything else you need to try this yourself.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.