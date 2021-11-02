“No hands to the face”: Mizkif hilariously beats Erobb at mud wrestling on Maya’s Twitch stream

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo had an eventful tussle with Eric "Erobb221" Lamont Robbins Jr. during Maya Higa's Halloween charity event for her animal sanctuary.

The two engaged in a tense mud-wrestle at the end of the day. Things got a bit rough, leading to Esfand "EsfandTV" stepping in to break the tension. After the match was over, Mizkif's timely one-liner had the audience rolling.

Mizkif pins Erobb down after an intense wrestling match

On October 31, 2021, Maya Higa held a fundraising stream and live event for her animal sanctuary, Alveus Sanctuary. Maya is a trained and certified wildlife conservationist, educating people on the topic through her Twitch streams. The goal was to hit $100k in donations.

She dated Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo until the two publicly announced their breakup a few weeks ago. However, they are still on good terms, as evidenced by the many times they were seen on stream together.

For Maya's event, she had a variety of activities planned out, including a series of mud-wrestling matches.

Mizkif and Erobb221 were selected to compete against each other. As soon as the match began, the two streamers put on their game mode and seriously attempted to throw each other to the ground and win. At one point, the two fell into the mud which splashed into their eyes, causing them to momentarily back up onto different sides of the pool.

Esfand, who was refereeing the match, asked them to get back in the ring. However, he spotted Mizkif rubbing his eyes. Immediately, the OTK founder said into his megaphone:

"We're going to avoid the hands to the face. No hands to the face, no hands to the face, okay."

The two competitors took a breather and got back into the ring, wrestling each other with a bit more caution in comparison to their first tussle. Eventually, Mizkif managed to pin Erobb221 down, netting him an indisputable win.

After Rinaudo was declared the winner, the two laid still for a bit, attempting to catch their breath while having fallen on top of one another. Mizkif, rather than missing the chance to crack a joke, immediately asked Erobb221 the following:

"Wait - were you wearing a c*ndom or no?"

The line had everyone in the audience cracking up from the absurdity of the joke.

Later in the night, Maya did manage to raise the entire $100k goal, a moment that was captured on clip.

Mizkif has been the face of Livestream Fail for the past week or so with all of his latest interactions, such as the RFLCT scandal concerning Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter or the "reveal" that Emily "Emiru" made regarding the OTK founder during a stream she held recently.

Edited by R. Elahi