No Man's Sky Beyond: Is it worth getting back into the game?

No Man's Sky was one of the most hyped games during E3 2015 and other gaming expos before it's release in 2016. The release of No Man's Sky on Steam and the PS4 was a rather controversial one, with Hello Games facing a lot of backlash for overselling and underdelivering their content.

A lot has changed since then though. There have been consistent updates, fixing bugs and crashes, adding more elements to the gargantuan universe and multiplayer features. On 14 August, Hello Games will be launching it's biggest update titled No Man's Sky Beyond. According to Hello Games CEO Sean Murray, it took a full year for development (it was originally intended to be 3 different updates) and he calls it their most important one yet.

What's new in No Man's Sky Beyond?

One of the biggest selling points of the Beyond update is the addition of VR. No Man's Sky is the perfect game to be played through a VR Headset, exploring the vastness of space and conquering the resources of planets. But that's not all.

There is a new aspect to the game called "The Nexus". In the Nexus, players can meet with other players, explore together and show off their gear. The Beyond update is significantly improving upon the multiplayer experience.

There are also some other small features such as riding animals, updates to the textures of forests and the overworld. There could also be several other unannounced features which could be missed out in the patch notes.

Is No Man's Sky still worth playing?

While the game did have a rocky start, there have been many improvements to the game and it feels like a different game now. If you're a player who likes a story driven game with quests and side missions to complete, it probably isn't for you.

But there are so many things to do in the game as well as so many places to explore. The game overhyped itself but it is now at a stage where they have delivered what they originally promised, albeit a couple of years late.

