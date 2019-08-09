No Man's Sky: Full details for 'Beyond' update released

I think we're finally getting the game we were promised, you guys

Whenever news about a new update to Hello Games' No Man Sky comes out, it feels like we're legally required to say "this is no longer the same game that launched in 2016." Mostly because it's true. Sure, at its core, it is the same game that launched in 2016, except now it's also more of the game that we were told would launch in 2016.

In less than a week, Hello Games is launching what it, presumably, the final free update for No Man's Sky, entitled Beyond. We've got a trailer. It's right here.

So, let's unpack what we just saw there (plus, we have a little help from the announcement sent out by Sean Murray and his team, so that'll help):

Soon, gone will be your fellow players represented by glowing, floating orbs. No Man's Sky will not have real 32-player multiplayer. Much like the Tower in Destiny 2, you'll be able to meet up and hang out in a social hub this game calls The Nexus.

In the game - according to the lore - The Nexus is a location that exists everywhere... yet nowhere. Or, as Polygon puts it, "outside of time and space." You'll no longer be limited to teams of just four Travelers, but instead... well, way more.

On top of that, other players will be able to see your customized ships and other vehicles, as well as a quick and easy way to show off that base you've been working two years on. And players will have even more options than ever before to build said bases, including being able to set up automated systems and other crazy things.

Other planets will be turned into social hubs, as well, with multi-player games and other activities being made available. Murray calls these areas "pinch points", designed to get players to create "social universes" within the game.

There are also changes in the planets themselves - namely the animals. Specifically, you'll soon be able to ride some animals like horses - and milk some animals like cows.

No, I'm not kidding.

It's like actually *being* on a planet where everything is trying to kill you!

Finally, as advertised, you'll be able to play the whole dang thing in glorious Virtual Reality.

No Man's Sky Beyond will finally hit on August 14th and will be a free upgrade to everybody who already owns the game. So, if you haven't played NMS in a while, well, first of all, you should play it now because it is awesome now, and secondly, this is a great time to get back into it.

No Man's Sky is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.