No Man’s Sky guide: How to find Sentinel Pillar? 

The latest updates to No Man’s Sky brings in a massive amount of new content relating to the Sentinels as well as corrupted planets. As part of the Waypoint update, Hello Games introduced these tall alien structures known as Sentinel Pillars. These mysterious towers are part of the Sentinel lore and may have been constructed by ancient alien civilizations that once inhabited the universe.

Players can find these pillars and explore them. They often hold valuable loot and lore tidbits, but getting to these structures is no easy task.

How to find Sentinel Pillars in No Man’s Sky

Sentinel Pillars are planetary points of interest that can be uncovered in a handful of ways. These are heavily guarded towers that have a control point and can reward players with new weapons, lore, and resources.

To find a Sentinel Pillar in No Man's Sky, you must first defeat Sentinel waves at wanted level 5. Picking a fight with Sentinel Drones is a good way to start ranking up that wanted level. However, at higher levels, the encounters can be very difficult. It is best if you are well-geared and ready to take on a difficult fight.

Once killed, they will drop a lot of loot for you to pick up. One of these could be Salvaged Glass. When you consume this resource, there is a chance of getting a Sentinel Boundary map that can lead you to Sentinel Pillars.

Looting Salvage containers, which are often found underground, also have a chance to reveal the location of these Sentinel Pillars in No Man’s Sky. You will need a Terrain Manipulator to be able to dig one up. Finally, you can just luck out and stumble upon one of these structures by chance.

What can be found in the Sentinel Pillar in No Man’s Sky

Sentinels are likely the first thing you will find at these sites as they are heavily guarded. After dealing with them, you will need to destroy the pillar control nodes to be able to reap the rewards of the Pillar.

You can access the logs and find one of the 23 Log Entries available which holds a bit of lore. You can also shut down all Sentinel forces on the planet for a limited amount of time and finally, you can extract weapons technology which will let you get the Royal type multitool. This variation of the multitool can only be found in the Sentinel Structures.

No Man’s Sky players will find these towers extremely helpful and the rewards are well worth it if you haven’t gotten them yet. Finding them can be very tricky and difficult, but with the right amount of preparation, nothing in this game is insurmountable.

