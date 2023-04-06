No Man's Sky Interceptor update: All new buildings, ships, technology, and equipment

The latest Interceptor update from No Man's Sky brings with it a lot of new additions and gameplay mechanics to the game. With the update officially launching today on April 5, it introduces expanded lore, in addition to various ships, buildings, and technology.

Ever since its release, No Man's Sky has been steadily growing in popularity, with frequent updates from developer Hello Games adding additional bits of lore and gameplay features that were sorely missed during its disastrous launch. As a result, the survival game is now more complete than ever. The drastic changes made are nothing short of miraculous, as indicated by the overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

This article will explain every new major addition for No Man’s Sky in the Interceptor update.

Note: Minor spoilers for the Interceptor update of No Man's Sky are present. Reader discretion is advised.

All new additions in No Man's Sky Interceptor update

Based on the latest dev post by the development team, here are each of the major changes and additions that players get to experience in the Interceptor update:

New starships with tons of customisation: Players can choose to expand their in-game fleet, by either collecting Interceptors spread across the galaxies or salvaging their Sentinel ships. A great deal of customisation and collectibility is expected from the update.

Players can choose to expand their in-game fleet, by either collecting Interceptors spread across the galaxies or salvaging their Sentinel ships. A great deal of customisation and collectibility is expected from the update. Corrupted worlds: The threat of the corruption looms near, and has spread to the planets. Corrupted planets feature warped morphology, with curious crystals spiking from the ground that are accompanied by bizarrely corrupted Sentinel guardians. Players can explore these worlds to find new equipment and landmarks amongst other additions, including a new nexus mission.

The threat of the corruption looms near, and has spread to the planets. Corrupted planets feature warped morphology, with curious crystals spiking from the ground that are accompanied by bizarrely corrupted Sentinel guardians. Players can explore these worlds to find new equipment and landmarks amongst other additions, including a new nexus mission. New improved Virtual Reality support : VR support has been greatly enhanced with the arrival of the Interceptor patch, especially for PSVR2. The additions include wrist interface control support and increased visual fidelity on VR headsets.

: VR support has been greatly enhanced with the arrival of the Interceptor patch, especially for PSVR2. The additions include wrist interface control support and increased visual fidelity on VR headsets. Brand new enemy types: New enemies are thrown into the mix of the already staggering Interceptor update for No Man's Sky. This update includes spider and crab-like enemies along with corrupted drones, coupled with stealth tech, explosives, and flamethrowers, making them the game's most dangerous foes yet.

New enemies are thrown into the mix of the already staggering Interceptor update for No Man's Sky. This update includes spider and crab-like enemies along with corrupted drones, coupled with stealth tech, explosives, and flamethrowers, making them the game's most dangerous foes yet. New tech: The Sentinel technology makes its debut in this update, including additions such as the Anti-Gravity Well and Crimson Core, along with the Sentinel Jetpack and Multi-Tools. As expected, these tools require both new resources and fuel to operate.

The Sentinel technology makes its debut in this update, including additions such as the Anti-Gravity Well and Crimson Core, along with the Sentinel Jetpack and Multi-Tools. As expected, these tools require both new resources and fuel to operate. Bookmark functionality: Eager players can choose to bookmark their favourite discoveries in the world of No Man's Sky, under the Personal Records section of the Wonders catalogue. From geographical discoveries to brand new flora and fauna, players can document it all in-game now.

Eager players can choose to bookmark their favourite discoveries in the world of No Man's Sky, under the Personal Records section of the Wonders catalogue. From geographical discoveries to brand new flora and fauna, players can document it all in-game now. Space combat against Sentinels: The addition of Sentinel Capital ships brings with it brand new space combat that has been explosively enhanced in the update. Defeating Sentinel freighters rewards players with brand new rare rewards and also clears them of their wanted status, along with the spectacle of the fight to enjoy.

The addition of Sentinel Capital ships brings with it brand new space combat that has been explosively enhanced in the update. Defeating Sentinel freighters rewards players with brand new rare rewards and also clears them of their wanted status, along with the spectacle of the fight to enjoy. The usual set of performance and visual enhancements: Additionally, the team at No Man's Sky has strived to improve both performance and stability across all platforms, with a heavy focus on VR this time around.

Furthermore, the Interceptor patch has Xbox-specific optimizations, allowing for smooth framerates even in the face of challenging visual effects.

The Interceptor update has officially been released for PCs, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Series X/S consoles along with the Nintendo Switch as a free upgrade. Additionally, the action-adventure survival game is available through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

