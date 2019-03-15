×
No Man's Sky: Newest update, Beyond, to involve multiplayer, more

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    15 Mar 2019, 21:59 IST

No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky

When Hello Games studio head and the self-proclaimed "Susan Boyle of videogames", Sean Murray, posts on Twitter after an extended hiatus, fans of No Man's Sky take notice. That's what happened last night when he, after nearly a month away from the social networking platform, posted this:

Fans who speculated that it was regarding an update to the intergalactic scavenging and combat game were right on the money. The next day, Murray made the following announcement:

The last two updates, Abyss and Visions, were fairly incremental additions compared to the massive update that was Next, but they were also released within a relatively short amount of time. For the next set of updates, Murray and his team wanted to go for something bigger.

"Earlier this year, whilst working on our roadmap of three future updates," Murray announced in the press release that accompanied the Tweets, "we decided we wanted to interweave their features, and had a vision for something much more impactful."

There was very little information regarding the rest of the update or even the part of the update, No Man's Sky Online, that was announced. "No Man's Sky Online includes a radical new social and multiplayer experience which empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together," Murray explained.

"Whilst this brings people together like never before... we don’t consider No Man’s Sky to be an MMO." Meaning that there won't be any subscription fees or microtransactions.

As for the rest, we'll have to wait and see. Murray seems to have learned his lesson about making promises before things were concrete in the game and clearly wants to make sure every portion is ready before announcing it to the world.

Mo Man's Sky Beyond is set to be released this summer and will be free to all existing players.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
