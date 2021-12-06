"No matter the country": Pokimane drops bold take on slavery following Botez sisters' comment in Dubai

Imane "Pokimane" Anys was taken aback after catching up with the recent drama regarding the sisters behind the BotezLive Twitch channel.

The response delivered by the Botez sisters with regard to comments on modern-day slavery in Dubai, where they are currently at for the 2021 FIDE World Championship, has shocked many.

Pokimane reacted to the clip live, giving her own thoughts on the situation while responding to her chat.

Pokimane confused by Alex and Andrea Botez's response to slavery

During her latest Twitch stream, Imane "Pokimane" Anys reacted to the now-deleted clip of the Botez sisters deflecting about comments on modern-day slavery in Dubai while they were in the aforementioned city.

Looking confused throughout the entire clip, Pokimane gave her initial thoughts on their response through a simple sentence.

"All I'm going to say is, um, slavery? Bad."

To add a bit of a comedic element, she began playing generic audio clip of a crowd of people clapping, while her viewers spammed clapping emotes in the chat.

After reading the viewers' responses for a bit, Pokimane then gave a more elaborate take on the situation.

Following a comment she read where someone mentioned that they wouldn't be able to say anything bad about the city while staying there, she responded,

"I think it's okay if they didn't say anything and they said 'We'll talk about it when we're home,' but I think the issue was that they said... 'people love to s**t on developing countries for doing things we did when we were developing.' But I don't think it's bad to hold countries that have as much money as Dubai to a higher standard."

She continued,

"I don't think they're a developing country and even in developing countries, I don't think they need to use such exploitation tactics to accomplish certain things. I understand it would be, perhaps, more difficult? But I think being in a different day and age allots us certain technological developments and resources and pathways to do things in a more ethical manner."

To tie off her final statement, she resumed the clapping audio, leading to her fans spamming clapping emotes in the chat once again.

Andrea and Alex Botez are still drawing heavy fire after their controversial comments on the situation. Alex Botez has mentioned, however, that the sisters will have an in-depth discussion on the topic once they return to their home in the United States.

Edited by Siddharth Satish