"No matter what your fav streamer told you" Marvel Rivals player urges community to pick Tanks more often

Marvel Rivals is a game where your team composition may decide your fate. Characters are divided into three classes - Vanguards, Duelists, and Strategists. Often, some classes are left out when players take their picks. Duelists are especially popular characters as they dish out high damage and often boast boosted mobility. However, a good team composition may require the involvement of all the classes.

Shedding light on this matter, Redditor u/Fit-Communication709 posted a message that they have resolved to share during their games to ensure Tanks get picked. The message said:

"PSA: 2/2/2 is statistically better no matter what your favorite streamer told you, plz pick a tank."

The player revealed that they have gotten into the habit of pasting this message in their team chat because one-sided team compositions end up making their games unenjoyable.

Sharing their views on the matter u/Elicarx noted that people often favor Duelists or Strategists while taking their pick. According to the user, players often resort to "being toxic" instead of addressing the team composition issue in Marvel Rivals:

"This is happening a lot now between gold and diamond, sometimes i see 4 dps, one healer and 1 tank and i just feel like closing my game. It seems like everyone wants to either heal or just dps. Nobody wants to tank, people prefer being toxic in chat/vc instead of fixing the meta and communicating better as a team."

Perhaps the OP's actions influenced Redditor u/No_Camp_4522 as the player announced their plans to copy the same message. The user reported that they were tired of the unfavorable team picks:

"Fr I will use it as well now on cuz man I'm freaking tired of this sh*t"

On the other hand, u/Praktos felt that having three Duelists in one team is a rather common and decent strategy for winning. The user was a little taken aback by the OP's remarks.

Finally, u/CanPrestigious4465 felt that the OP may just be a part of the problem. However, the user did not elaborate on their take nor did they provide any further information.

What is an ideal team composition for Marvel Rivals?

A popular team comp in Marvel Rivals has two heroes from each class (Image via NetEase Games)

There is no fixed answer to the question. However, a 2-2-2 team composition is popularly favored by many players in Marvel Rivals, including the OP in the post discussed in the previous section.

In such a composition, the team consists of two characters from each class. Therefore, generally, a strong team composition may comprise of two Vanguards, two Duelists, and two Strategists. However, players may decide at will what is best for themselves and the team at large.

