During a recent Among Us stream, Pokimane shared the reason behind her latest hairdo, where she joked about not wanting to look "ugly" anymore.

The 24-year old Twitch streamer recently underwent a makeover in terms of her hairstyle, and she went on to share the pictures of her new hairdo on Twitter:

i like ya cut g pic.twitter.com/uI12tV8UPj — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 19, 2020

Her new look ended up winning over fans online, as her post has received more than a 112K likes and 3K comments so far.

The Moroccan-born star recently addressed the decision to change her hairstyle, months after being stuck at home during this quarantine period.

Pokimane reveals inspiration behind her new hairdo

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers today, who over the course of her career, has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms.

Be it Twitch, YouTube or Twitter, she commands a stellar following of millions who look forward to hearing about the slightest developments in her life.

Her recent hairdo came as a pleasant surprise for fans, who were all praises for her in the comments.

During a recent Among Us stream, she addressed her new look and went on to reveal the motivation behind wanting to adopt a new style:

"Do you guys remember, I told you, no more being ugly! But yeah, what I meant is I'm not trying to trash on myself obviously, but I mean like when you're in quarantine and inside for so long, you kinda stop taking care of yourself and I'm like 'I need to get back on my, you know...."

"Do my skincare, freaking getting a haircut , getting my hair done....do a couple of push ups, that kind of thing. So I was like 'No more being ugly' and I'm really glad how my hair turned out, I'm very happy. "

Pokimane's recent look has received a considerable amount of praise online, as her million strong fan base continues to gush over her appearance.