No Xbox Live membership required for online multiplayer on free-to-play games from today

In what was one of the most controversial moves in recent memory, Xbox recently announced that an Xbox Live membership was required for players to access free-to-play games' online multiplayer.
This meant that free-to-play games such as Apex Legends, until today, required an Xbox Live membership, a subscription service that allowed players access to online multiplayers.
The move was met with massive resistance from fans and soon became extremely detrimental to the Xbox brand. However, Xbox has now gone back on its decision after the massive backlash from the community.
A number of free-to-play games will no longer require an Xbox Live Membership for their online multiplayer modes. However, other games, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Rainbow Six: Siege, will still require an Xbox Live Membership.
Which free-to-play games on Xbox are included?
There are over 50 free-to-play titles on the Xbox platform, and the games on this list will not require a Live Membership:
While this U-turn has been received rather positively by the fanbase, many in the community are confused as to why it was implemented in the first place.
Many believe that PlayStation's online multiplayer subscription service - PlayStation Plus - was a direct response to the Xbox Live Gold Membership.
So when Xbox decided to force a subscription service on free-to-play games, many were concerned that Sony might follow suit. However, the community's perseverance and feedback have helped Xbox steer the ship in a positive direction.
With the green brand implementing a lot of pro-consumer moves such as the Xbox Game Pass, the decision with free-to-play games stood out as a major blot on their reputation. However, fans can now rest easy knowing that their free-to-play games are once again free.