NODWIN Gaming & MTV join hands to bring premium Esports content on national television

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 20 Dec 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE

Esports alliance

India’s biggest esports company NODWIN Gaming and India’s no.1 youth entertainment brand MTV have partnered to bring quality esports content to the masses.

The move by NODWIN Gaming and MTV comes in as a big leap towards mainstreaming esports and taking it to the general audience. The recent boom in the number of esports players and professional tournaments in the country have served as the perfect setup for this monumental partnership.

MTV India’s latest offering “Esports Mania” encompasses a variety of shows that will go on air this December.

Ferzad Palia, Head- Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “At MTV we are always looking for new offerings for the young Indian and esports as a category has been gaining popularity with our audiences. In NODWIN Gaming, we have found partners who are already doing ground-breaking work in the space of gaming and we are glad to bring in the next wave of growth for esports in India.”

Akshat Rathee, Founder and CEO, Nodwin Gaming commented on this association, “We are delighted that esports has found a fitting destination on Indian television with MTV joining hands with us. With our property Esports Mania, we believe we can showcase the best of esports to the television audience. TV goes a long way in furthering the consumer connect of our nascent sport and our approach of curated programming for the MTV viewer is directed to make esports mainstream in India. In MTV, we at Nodwin Gaming have a partner which is the de-facto destination for youth in India.”

The Esports Mania line-up includes:

Match of the Week- The best esports matches with the most thrilling moments handpicked from tournaments in the country and around the world. Tune in every Thursday at 10 p.m. starting December 12.

Esports 360 –Weekly dose of latest esports news and updates, starting December 17, tune in every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4.55 p.m.

World of Esports - A general informative and fun show around esports with conversations with pro players, insights on new developments in the industry, memes and lot more. Tune in every Friday at 10.30 p.m. starting December 20.

Advertisement

Docu Series - Documentaries and stories surrounding esports players and big tournaments. Frames showcases the lesser known side of some of the individuals, their hardships and their path to success. Tune in every Saturday at 9.30 p.m. starting December 21.

NODWIN Gaming is India’s biggest esports company with years of expertise in tournament organization, execution and esports content creation. With this association, esports has found a new home with MTV, the most loved entertainment destination for Indian youth.

Viewers can also enjoy the Esports Mania on VOOT.