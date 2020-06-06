×
Nonolive PUBG Mobile Invitational Tournament will see battle for $2500 prize pool 

  • Here's a look at all the details of the $2500 Nonolive PUBG Mobile tournament.
  • Top teams such as SouL and Fnatic will be seen in action in the invitational tournament.
Modified 06 Jun 2020, 23:54 IST
PUBG Mobile.

The Nonolive PUBG Mobile tournament has been announced by Nonolive. A total of 20 invited teams will fight it out for the $2500 prize pool. The tournament, organised by the live broadcast app, will feature some of the most prominent PUBG Mobile teams of the country including TSM-ENTITY, SouL, Fnatic and Godlike.

PUBG Mobile: Nonolive Live Invitational Tournament

PRIZE POOL:- $2500 (₹1,87,500)

#1 TOP TEAM = $1200

#2 RUNNER UP = $700

#3 SECOND RUNNER UP = $500

TOP FRAGGER{MVP} :- $100

Schedule of the PUBG Mobile event

DATE OF EVENT:- 8,9,10 JUNE

GAME MODE :- TPP

MATCHES PER DAY:- 3 MATCH PER DAY | TOTAL 9 MATCH

DAY 1 : 8TH JUNE 2020

MATCH 1 :- MIRAMAR

MATCH 2 - VIKENDI

MATCH 3 :- ERANGEL

DAY 2 :- 9TH JUNE 2020

MATCH 1 :- MIRAMAR

MATCH 2 - SANHOK

MATCH 3 :- ERANGEL

DAY 3 :- 10TH JUNE

MATCH 1 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 2 - MIRAMAR

MATCH 3 :- ERANGEL

TIMINGS:- 6PM-9:30PM

Nonolive Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament poster.

INVITED PUBG Mobile TEAMS

#1. TSM-ENTITY

#2. SOUL

#3. FNATIC

$4. MGZED

#5. MEGASTARS

#6. SYNERGE

#7. POWER HOUSE

#8. GODLIKE

9) ORANGE ROCK

10) TEAM IND

11) CELTZ

12) VSG CRWALERS

13) TEAM TAMILAS

14) U MUMBA ESPORTS

15) 7SEAS

16) HYDRA OFFICIAL

17) MYM OFFICIAL

18) REVENGE ESPORTS

19) 8BIT

20) ELEMENT ESPORTS

The room setting and points distribution will be PMPL based and the PUBG Mobile event can be live streamed on the Nonolive application (ID:- 188188 ) everyday from 6PM. 20 lucky winners stand a chance to win 160 UC.

Published 06 Jun 2020, 23:54 IST
Fnatic PUBG Mobile Updates
