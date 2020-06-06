Nonolive PUBG Mobile Invitational Tournament will see battle for $2500 prize pool
- Here's a look at all the details of the $2500 Nonolive PUBG Mobile tournament.
- Top teams such as SouL and Fnatic will be seen in action in the invitational tournament.
The Nonolive PUBG Mobile tournament has been announced by Nonolive. A total of 20 invited teams will fight it out for the $2500 prize pool. The tournament, organised by the live broadcast app, will feature some of the most prominent PUBG Mobile teams of the country including TSM-ENTITY, SouL, Fnatic and Godlike.
PUBG Mobile: Nonolive Live Invitational Tournament
PRIZE POOL:- $2500 (₹1,87,500)
#1 TOP TEAM = $1200
#2 RUNNER UP = $700
#3 SECOND RUNNER UP = $500
TOP FRAGGER{MVP} :- $100
Schedule of the PUBG Mobile event
DATE OF EVENT:- 8,9,10 JUNE
GAME MODE :- TPP
MATCHES PER DAY:- 3 MATCH PER DAY | TOTAL 9 MATCH
DAY 1 : 8TH JUNE 2020
MATCH 1 :- MIRAMAR
MATCH 2 - VIKENDI
MATCH 3 :- ERANGEL
DAY 2 :- 9TH JUNE 2020
MATCH 1 :- MIRAMAR
MATCH 2 - SANHOK
MATCH 3 :- ERANGEL
DAY 3 :- 10TH JUNE
MATCH 1 :- ERANGEL
MATCH 2 - MIRAMAR
MATCH 3 :- ERANGEL
TIMINGS:- 6PM-9:30PM
INVITED PUBG Mobile TEAMS
#1. TSM-ENTITY
#2. SOUL
#3. FNATIC
$4. MGZED
#5. MEGASTARS
#6. SYNERGE
#7. POWER HOUSE
#8. GODLIKE
9) ORANGE ROCK
10) TEAM IND
11) CELTZ
12) VSG CRWALERS
13) TEAM TAMILAS
14) U MUMBA ESPORTS
15) 7SEAS
16) HYDRA OFFICIAL
17) MYM OFFICIAL
18) REVENGE ESPORTS
19) 8BIT
20) ELEMENT ESPORTS
The room setting and points distribution will be PMPL based and the PUBG Mobile event can be live streamed on the Nonolive application (ID:- 188188 ) everyday from 6PM. 20 lucky winners stand a chance to win 160 UC.Published 06 Jun 2020, 23:54 IST