“Not going to blow up”: Twitch streamer HutchMF takes chat’s advice while playing Escape from Tarkov, regrets it instantly

Bryce “HutchMF” Hutchinson recently found himself surrounded by landmines during an Escape from Tarkov raid.

The streamer had already injured himself by stepping on a landmine. HutchMF then turned to his Twitch chat for help upon realizing that he was, in fact, surrounded by mines.

The streamer’s Twitch chat wanted him to turn around and walk back the way he came from. However, HutchMF ended up blowing himself up within moments and was left visibly frustrated.

HutchMF was in the middle of an Escape from Tarkov raid when he initially stepped on a landmine. The streamer was quickly killed off in a previous raid. He ended up watching a few game clips to gain perspective before resuming the Escape from Tarkov stream.

However, HutchMF quickly found himself surrounded by landmines and was lucky not to have died after stepping on the first one. After realizing where he was, he turned to his Twitch chat:

“Alright, so, where the f**k do I go from here chat, that I am not going to blow up?”

The streamer’s chat wanted him to turn around. HutchMF heeded their advice and turned around. However, he ended up stepping on another landmine, which promptly killed his character. HutchMF was obviously frustrated and walked off camera. He eventually returned and tried to make sense of the game:

“Let me get this right, okay? I played two games on that map. One of the games I instantly extract after running around for less than 3 milliseconds, and then the very next following ge,am I blow myself up in a matter of a second? Are you f**king kidding me?”

HutchMF has an overall of 215K followers on Twitch. He generally streams GTA V, but also spends his time playing other games such as Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, PUBG, Valorant and New World. The recent stream might not have started the way he planned it, but HutchMF eventually continued with the Escape from Tarkov stream and had a much better time during the next raid.

