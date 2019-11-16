Nova crowned Brawl Stars World Finals 2019 Champions

Nova Esports win the first-ever Global finals

Nova Esports was crowned the first-ever Brawl Stars World Champions after beating the Japanese representatives convincingly. This is the third time that Nova has won a world title in a Supercell game, that too on the first ever championship, with the previous 2 wins coming in the inaugural Clash Royale and Clash of Clans world finals. Nova will walk home with not $90,000 in winnings.

Semifinals 1 : Tribe Gaming vs Nova

The first game of the day saw the only remaining Western teams battle out for a spot in the finals. With most analysts favoring Tribe to win the match, it was Nova who actually won the first two sets to move within one round from the grand finals. Though Tribe did pull back on heist, their victory was short-lived as Nova won the game 3-1 after a hard fought win on bounty, sending the North American representatives back home.

Semifinals 2 : 3 Bears vs Animal Chanpuru

With the home crowd supporting their champions, 3 Bears rode on the momentum to win the first 2 sets quickly to place the Japanese champions in a perilous position. Even after being placed in such a dire situation, the Japanese didn't lose heart and with nerves of steel came back to win the game 3-2 silencing the crowd and mounting an amazing comeback to move into the grand Finals.

Final : Nova vs Animal Chanpuru

With Animal Chanpuru shocking not only 3 Bears but also tournament favorites PSG, many fans went into the finals expecting a exciting contest. But, Nova dashed all hopes of a competitive final as they demolished their opponents 3-0 to take home the title.

With the grand finals coming to a conclusion today, the Brawl Stars Invitational will take place tomorrow in the same venue, which will see some top content creators from all over the world battle it out. In addition to that Brawl Stars had given a teaser for their Esports plans for the 2020 year, promising an open entry and monthly tournaments culminating in the 2020 global finals.