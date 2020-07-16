Novaking's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more revealed

PUBG Mobile is expanding on both the competitive and casual fronts. The battle royale sensation enjoys immense popularity across the world and has a large viewer base on streaming platforms. Due to PUBG Mobile's ever-increasing popularity, content creation centred around the game is now also on the rise.

Rahul Dhankar, popularly known by his in-game alias ‘Novaking', is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators in India. In this article, we take a look at his set-up in the game.

Novaking’s PUBG Mobile ID

Novaking's profile in PUBG Mobile.

The PUBG Mobile ID of Novaking is 565939622, and his current in-game name is BaburaøApte. He has already played over 67 matches in the current season. Here are his stats:

Here are his stats for Season 14 of PUBG Mobile

Here are his stats for the previous season during which he played a staggering 840 matches:

Here are his stats for Season 13 of PUBG Mobile

Novaking’s Setup

According to his channel description, Novaking uses the iPhone XS Max and Sennheiser HD 380 pro headset. He uses an Elgato to stream. He also uses the 4-finger claw setup.

Novaking’s YouTube channel

Novaking started posting videos on YouTube back in 2016. He initially posted gameplay for Mini Militia but he gained momentum after posting videos about PUBG Mobile. He currently has 383 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 51 million views for his videos.

His Journey

Novaking began his professional stint with Team IND and went on to play for ETG.Brawlers in 2019. He also played for Power House in 2020.

On 7th July, Element Esports announced their official team for the PMCO Fall 2020 and other tournaments and Novaking was named as part of their roster.

You can follow Novaking on his Instagram account to get all the latest information regarding his streams and competitive ventures.