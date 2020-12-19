A YouTuber has attemted to recreate the rather hilarious behaviour of Cyberpunk 2077's non-playing characters.

The manner in which Cyberpunk 2077's NPCs behave has been a major talking point since the game came out a few days ago. There are quite a few open world-games where non-playing characters tend to act weirdly and do pointless things when interacted with by gamers.

Recently, a video posted on the Fairbairn Films YouTube channel attempted to record this peculiar NPC behavior that is found in Cyberpunk 2077. In a hilarious clip, the “NPCs” can be seen running around alarmed when punched, while one of them continuously talks about how great Cyberpunk 2077 is.

Fairbairn Films is a YouTube channel started by Australian comedians/YouTubers Lachlan Ross Power and Jaxon Fairbairn. The YouTubers have hired a third member named Darcy Ahrns too.

Fairbairn Films usually posts different comedy sketches about various video games and other general situations. Lachlan is also a Fortnite streamer/YouTuber with 14.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and 791k followers on Twitch.

In a recent video, the YouTubers tried to imitate the way in which Cyberpunk 2077’s NPCs interact in the game, and ended up with a hilarious depiction, which most viewers thought was accurate. In the video, a “Cyberpunk 2077” character can be seen walking across a lobby to a living room with two “NPCs.”

While one of the NPCs was quietly sitting on the sofa lifting metal, the other was continuously talking about how “great a day it is at Night City.”

When the Cyberpunk 2077 character decided to punch the NPC who was lifting, he simply dropped the metal to the floor and starting running around. This was accompanied by the following cries.

“Uhh! Someone call the police! Someone call the police!”

Image via FairBairn Filsm, YouTube

As can be seen in the video, the NPC in question began running haphazardly and ended up walking into quite a few objects that were sat around the floor.

However, the second NPC did not look concerned, and asked the streamer whether he agrees that it is a “great day” at Night City, which is the open world city featured in Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via FairBairn Films, YouTube

However, when the second character got punched, he began running as well, albeit without asking for help from the police. He simply rushed out of the room after crashing into the stuff that the other NPC had left strewn around.

As can be seen in the comments, most viewers agreed that the depiction is as accurate as they have seen in Cyberpunk 2077.