Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nvidia releases New line of GPU

Kuldeep Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    29 Aug 2018, 00:10 IST

Enter captionA
A look into latest RTX 2080Ti

Gaming wave is sweeping across the Globe as companies are releasing high tech components left and right. Nvidia is coming up with its new series of Graphic Cards(GPU) the RTX series.

The graphics cards are an absolute beast and will be a game changer in the gaming market. The company unveiled three new cards in the series RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti which would be the flagship GPU of the series.

The RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 will be released on September 20 and the RTX 2070 version of the GPU will be released in October. The founder's edition of the cards are little heavy on the pocket, however, Nvidia has promised that they are worth the money. The cost of the cards are as follows-

GeForce RTX 2070 Reference- $499

GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition- $599

GeForce RTX 2080 Reference- $699

GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition- $799

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Reference- $999

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition- $1,199

These lines of cards will focus Ray tracing which means that games will look more realistic and the lighting in the games would be more crystal clear.

This high performing GPU will require higher specs hardware so that the GPU can work efficiently. Nvidia has come up with a Turing chip which will have a Ray-tracing core called RT core specially designed for the RTX series.

Nvidia displayed some games which will benefit from Ray-tracing and currently 11 games are targeted which are-

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Atomic Heart

Battlefield V

Control

Enlisted

Justice

JX3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Each of this GPU can be overclocked efficiently and have a high ceiling. It would be interesting to see how the series does compare to the last series which was a successful one.

Kuldeep Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 10 CS:GO Line-Ups of all time
RELATED STORY
FIFA 18: 6 worst glitches of the game 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Best Features of FUT You Should Know 
RELATED STORY
PUBG vs Fortnite: 4 reasons you should play PUBG over...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Best Loot Area In Miramar
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 - Different Modes Explained
RELATED STORY
FIFA Mobile: What Is The All New Campaign?  
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Celebrations Expected To Be Added 
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: LoL Game Modes
RELATED STORY
Winning against the odds: OG wins International 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us