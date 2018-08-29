Nvidia releases New line of GPU

A look into latest RTX 2080Ti

Gaming wave is sweeping across the Globe as companies are releasing high tech components left and right. Nvidia is coming up with its new series of Graphic Cards(GPU) the RTX series.

The graphics cards are an absolute beast and will be a game changer in the gaming market. The company unveiled three new cards in the series RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti which would be the flagship GPU of the series.

The RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 will be released on September 20 and the RTX 2070 version of the GPU will be released in October. The founder's edition of the cards are little heavy on the pocket, however, Nvidia has promised that they are worth the money. The cost of the cards are as follows-

GeForce RTX 2070 Reference- $499

GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition- $599

GeForce RTX 2080 Reference- $699

GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition- $799

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Reference- $999

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition- $1,199

These lines of cards will focus Ray tracing which means that games will look more realistic and the lighting in the games would be more crystal clear.

This high performing GPU will require higher specs hardware so that the GPU can work efficiently. Nvidia has come up with a Turing chip which will have a Ray-tracing core called RT core specially designed for the RTX series.

Nvidia displayed some games which will benefit from Ray-tracing and currently 11 games are targeted which are-

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Atomic Heart

Battlefield V

Control

Enlisted

Justice

JX3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Each of this GPU can be overclocked efficiently and have a high ceiling. It would be interesting to see how the series does compare to the last series which was a successful one.