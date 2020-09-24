NVIDIA says they are sorry 'in advance' for having limited RTX 3090 stock

The GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the apex and most-anticipated products being launched by American software company NVIDIA.

Promising stellar, uncompromised image quality, replete with groundbreaking AI and cutting-edge technology, the RTX 3090 also comes loaded with a 24GB memory space, which ensures a gaming experience like no other. NVIDIA promotes it as the flagbearer of high-end next-generation gaming, which is best suited for players searching for the ultimate 8K experience.

It is considered to be a major advancement on the TITAN RTX and is said to be up to 50% faster than the TITAN.

Image Credits: NVIDIA

With quality features and unparalleled resolution, the hype around the RTX 3090 launch was also expected to be gargantuan. Barely a few hours since its launch, NVIDIA's stock is already sold out, and that too in less than 30 minutes.

The RTX 3090 was available starting at 9am. There was never a buy button. pic.twitter.com/WEHS8ayKdC — Oliver (@Glow_wuff) September 24, 2020

The fact that all the units sold out within hours of its release is a testament to the hype surrounding the launch of the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA apologizes in advance for RTX 3090 rush

What's interesting to note is that NVIDIA had expected this kind of rush and was quick to issue an early warning about the oncoming rush on launch day.

In the official blog post, NVIDIA issued the following statement:

"Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologize upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come."

As predicted, the RTX 3090 launch turned out to be a nightmare as customers encountered several issues and failed to procure NVIDIA's behemoth amidst the mad rush.

As soon as the RTX 3090 stock was sold out, several took to Twitter to voice their displeasure:

The RTX3090's sold out in under 13 second according to a site tracker on Newegg, beating the 93 second RTX 3080 mark by 80 seconds.. Please tell me this isn't bots.



Consumers, I feel your pain. #AddCaptcha #RTX3090 #BotBuying pic.twitter.com/Xq42yuD6xZ — Jeff "Stince" Stinson / #StinceBuilt (@StinceBuilt) September 24, 2020

MOTHERFUCKER I TRIED BUYING AN RTX3090 BUT THEY FUCKING WERE SOLD OUT EVERYWHERE WITH NO STOCK BEFORE THE BUY OPTION WAS AVAILABLE FUCK ME. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 24, 2020

So the RTX 3090 appears to have sold out before it was even up for fucking sale what the fuck. — Matt Collins (@Mattophobia) September 24, 2020

Congrats to anyone who managed to get ANY of the @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3090's - didnt trust the notification system so I spent the last 3 hours hitting refresh on 6 different sites.



All were listing "SOLD OUT" about a minute after the posting went up. 😂 — SheriffEli (@SheriffEli) September 24, 2020

Another #nvidia RTX 3000 series drop. Another flop



The #RTX3090 sold out before any of us could put it in our cart pic.twitter.com/d6ukNhU6kX — BoomTV (@GoBoomTV) September 24, 2020