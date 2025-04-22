Oblivion Remastered: Deluxe Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

With The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered out right now across all major platforms, returning fans can make the most of this opportunity by purchasing the Deluxe Edition. As the only edition available besides the basic Standard Edition, it includes a bunch of in-game content for players to use, including DLC that will surprise and perhaps even befuddle longtime players.

After all, a modern rendition of Oblivion has been clamored for by fans for a while now. Here's everything to know about the Deluxe Edition content and pricing for Oblivion Remastered.

Oblivion Remastered: Deluxe Edition content and pricing explored

The newly launched recreation of the beloved 2006 sandbox action-RPG costs $49.99 USD for the base game, while the Deluxe Edition costs $59.99. There are no pre-order bonuses to speak of since the game was shadow-dropped today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. So those who want additional content outside of the base game will need to get the Deluxe version.

While it isn't a big list, here's everything included in the Deluxe Edition of the game:

The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered digital base game

Unique digital Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon Armors, Weapons, and Horse Armor Sets

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack App

Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions

Additional downloadable content: Fighter’s Stronghold expansion, Spell Tome Treasures, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, Orrery, and Horse Pack Armor

Perhaps curiously, this remaster is not a feature-complete experience. As with the original launch, the DLC expansions are not included in the base game, even with this remaster effort. Instead, those who wish to relive the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine stories will need to buy the Deluxe Edition or upgrade to it from the base game via the Deluxe Upgrade pack.

This also rings true for the notorious Horse Armor DLC, which paved the way for modern microtransactions in gaming, and it returns here as a Deluxe Edition content in a cheekily ironic twist. It is disappointing that none of these were included in the base game, so the community reaction will be intriguing to behold.

Is Oblivion Remastered: Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Deluxe is the way to go for the complete journey (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For those who wish to experience everything that the original experience was known for, then yes, buying the Deluxe Edition is a must. While the goodies like the Artbook and Soundtrack are great add-ons, the story DLC expansions in the form of the Shivering Isles and the Knights of the Nine are the stars of the show here.

Since it only costs $10 more than the base game, many players will likely not feel cheated buying this rendition. That said, it would have been better if publisher Bethesda Softworks had combined everything into one definitive package for the ultimate Elder Scrolls 4 experience for both old-school fans and newcomers.

Read More: Is the new Oblivion release a remake or remaster?

