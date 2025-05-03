Oblivion Remastered: How Alchemy works and how to upgrade Alchemy level

Alchemy in Oblivion Remastered is the ability to make potions, as they can help your character heal, regain magicka, boost stats, or even poison enemies. All you need is a Mortar and Pestle along with some ingredients to access the Alchemy tab. When your Alchemy skill improves and you use better tools, your potions become stronger and more valuable.

Ad

The guide below will help you learn about the uses of ingredients, tools, and the impact they can have on the strength of your character in Oblivion Remastered.

How to upgrade Alchemy Skill level in Oblivion Remastered

Players can upgrade their Alchemy Skill level by making potions in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

You can upgrade the Alchemy Skill level in Oblivion Remastered with the help of three ways:

Ad

Trending

When you find ingredients while exploring the area of Cyrodiil in Oblivion Remastered, you first have to eat all of them. This process of consuming the ingredients gives you a chance of increasing your Alchemy Skill. But this method is a little slower, which is why you must collect a lot of items. But choosing this way will lead to fewer ingredients while making potions.

Another way to level up your Alchemy Skill quickly is by collecting several ingredients and using them to create multiple potions simultaneously. This approach speeds up progress, but it depends on having plenty of materials. As you explore, if you come across a lot of herbs, make sure to collect them. Most are very light, so you can carry a lot without using much space in your inventory.

Ad

Lastly, you can also boost your Alchemy Skill by finding an Alchemy Skill Book. Each one gives you a one-level increase, but you can only use it once. While these books provide a helpful boost, they are just a one-time benefit. The most effective way to upgrade the Alchemy Skill level is by making potions.

The Alchemy Skill level and apparatus determine the power of any potion you make. All the ingredients you come across only decide what a potion does, including its strength and duration of its effect. If you use an ingredient that does not add a different effect to the potion, it will get wasted.

Ad

You can upgrade your Alchemy Skill by making potions and tasting ingredients. The higher your skill, the more effects you can see from each ingredient, and the stronger and longer-lasting your potions become. And you also get extra benefits as your skill increases.

Alchemy Expertise Alchemy Level Ingredient's effects Benefits Novice 0-25 1 - None Apprentice 25-49 2 - Craft an extra potion Journeyman 50-74 3 - All previous

- Higher effects of potions Expert 75-99 4 - All previous

- Will always craft an extra potion Master 100 4 - All previous

- Even higher effects of the potion

- Can make potions with just one ingredient.

Ad

Importance of Alchemy Apparatus in Oblivion Remastered

Alchemy apparatuses in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

When you have Alchemy tools with you or nearby while making potions, they give you helpful benefits. You will see their icons at the top of the Alchemy menu when they are in use. Here's what each tool does:

Ad

Mortar and Pestle help you in making potions and give a boost to your Alchemy skill.

Retort helps in making all the good effects of a potion last longer and stronger.

Calcinator helps boost all the effects of a potion, whether good or bad.

Alembic is a tool that weakens the bad effects of a potion, making it less harmful.

You can easily find these tools at the Cloud Ruler Temple or purchase them from Alchemy shops. Since they can be heavy to carry around, it is smart to leave them at your house and make potions there to get the full benefits. Each tool has different qualities, ranging from Novice to Master. The tools that have better quality will give you bigger bonuses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.