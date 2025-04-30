Oblivion Remastered: How to get the Ring of Namira

There are numerous Daedric artifacts available in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered that help you in dangerous combat. The Ring of Namira is such an artifact; this special ring promotes health regeneration and adds 75 points to the user's stamina.

This particular Daedric artifact is linked to an adventure. Below is a guide that will help you learn how to get the Ring of Namira in Oblivion Remastered.

How to acquire the Ring of Namira in Oblivion Remastered

Ways to lower your Personality score to get the Ring of Namira (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/PerfectParadox)

Prior to starting your search for the Ring of Namira in Oblivion Remastered, you must meet a few requirements.

For starters, you must reach Level 5 in the game. Then, you have to interact with Hjolfrodi the Harrier after getting to Namira's Shrine. You will also learn that you cannot worship Namira unless you are unpleasant and have a Personality score of less than 20.

If your Personality score is too high, the best way to reduce it is by having a glass of wine. You can buy wine by heading to any innkeeper in the city.

After fulfilling all the requirements, you have to go to the Namira Shrine, which is located near Silver Road in the eastern part of Bruma. Once inside the Shrine, you have to interact with it to get more information related to the quest. Then, you have to use the Namira's Shroud spell to deal with Arkay's zealots.

Once all the priests are dead, you will finally get the Ring of Namira (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/PerfectParadox)

As mentioned above, the main goal in this part of the quest is to use a special spell called Namira's Shroud on a group of priests. When you enter the shrine, you will come across four priests who are busy performing their duties. You will also notice some characters known as the Forgotten Ones.

These are characters who have been forgotten by the rest of the world, which has given them this name. Even though they are present during this quest, they are not your enemies, and it is important to remember that you are not allowed to kill the priests of the shrine yourself. Your task is to cast the Namira's Shroud spell on each priest.

If, by any chance, you attack the priests directly, you will not be able to complete the quest or earn the reward.

Once you have successfully cast the spell on all the priests, the Forgotten Ones will become violent and start attacking the priests. They will be driven into a rage and will not stop until all the priests are dead. It might take a little time for the Forgotten Ones to kill them all, but you won't have to intervene.

When all the priests have been killed, your quest will be unlocked. You now have to return to the Shrine of Namira and interact with the Daedric Prince. This will reward you with the Ring of Namira.

