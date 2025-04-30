Oblivion Remastered: How to remove bounty (wanted level)

You can get rewards in Oblivion Remastered by engaging in felonies, which include violence, homicide, theft, and more. However, these criminal actions result in you getting a bounty. When this happens, guards are going to start following you as you reach specific locations. They will demand your funds as a fine and try to catch you. Settling the sanction would not fix the issue, though, if the bounty offered is big enough.

Your inventory will be severely damaged if the guards escort you to prison, meaning you risk losing everything you have collected. That said, here's a guide on how to remove your bounty in Oblivion Remastered.

How to remove the bounty level in Oblivion Remastered

You will end up in open space before you complete the task of removing the bounty (Image via Bethesda)

In order to safely remove your bounty and continue to explore freely in Oblivion Remastered, you will first need to become a member of the Thieves Guild. This is quite easy; you just have to unlock a list of quests from the guild. Once you have completed the quests, you must go to the Dzonol Cave, which is west of the Imperial City.

At the cave, the guards are quite active and alert. It is important to keep in mind that the time at which you arrive at this location will play a crucial role. You should visit the area during nighttime, when you can move forward with minimal chances of being noticed.

Once you arrive at the location, you will find yourself at the edge of a river that you must swim across. On the other side, you will end up in an open space, where you will meet your main contact from the Thieves Guild, Armand Christophe. He can be found in an area where there's a source of light.

Interact with Christophe and activate a dialogue box; it will give you the option of "Pay off my fines and bounty." Doing this will allow you to safely remove your bounty and avert the risk of getting arrested by the city guards.

Once your bounty has been paid and cleared, you will be free to explore the surrounding areas. This will also strengthen your relationship with the Thieves Guild and unlock opportunities for further advancement within their ranks.

