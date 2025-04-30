Oblivion Remastered: How to sleep

Getting enough sleep is important in real life, and the same goes for your character in Oblivion Remastered. Sleeping helps your character stay energized and ready for adventure. Whenever you visit a new area in the game, you can find an Inn nearby for your character to relax at night.

Ad

Unfortunately, the game does not explain the sleep system very well, so it may feel confusing at first. Hence, this guide will explain how your character can sleep and why it is helpful.

How to make your character sleep in Oblivion Remastered

Fight with enemies to get a bed to rest in (Image via Bethesda)

Sleeping is crucial in order to keep your character in good shape in Oblivion Remastered. When your character sleeps, they fully recover from all injuries and negative effects. In other words, your health, stamina, and magicka bars are all fully restored, allowing you to return to battles and quests in optimal condition.

Ad

Trending

However, there is another reason why sleeping is important in Oblivion Remastered that many players tend to forget about — you need it for levelling up. As you play and gain experience by using your skills and completing tasks, your character gradually gets closer to the next level. When you have an appropriate amount of experience, a small moon icon will appear in the top right corner of your screen.

This icon means that you are ready to level up in Oblivion Remastered. However, you will not be able to do so until you make your character sleep properly. Once your character rests, you can upgrade eight of their attributes, making them stronger.

Ad

In order to sleep, you must find a bed for your character in Oblivion Remastered. Even though there are plenty available across the towns and cities, finding one can still be tricky. In such situations, the easiest option is to visit an Inn; these can be easily found in most cities and towns, and you can rent out a room for a small fee of 20 Gold per night.

You can also find beds in enemy camps. While visiting these camps can be dangerous, you simply need to kill the enemies in order to use their beds to relax and get some rest.

Ad

Once you have found a bed, walk up to it and press the interaction button. A menu will appear, asking how many hours you want to sleep; set it according to your needs. The game will then fast-forward to the time you selected, and your character will wake up fully rested and rejuvenated.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.