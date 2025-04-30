Oblivion Remastered: Location of Nirnroot

Nirnroot is an essential plant to collect in Oblivion Remastered, as it will help you complete the "Seeking Your Roots" quest. It is a part of the alchemy ingredient list. However, there is one thing that you have to keep in mind while looking for this plant — it does not regrow, which means each Nirnroot can only be harvested once, and there are a limited number of these plants in the game.

Ad

That said, let's check out where we can find Nirnroot in Oblivion Remastered.

Where can Nirnroot be found in Oblivion Remastered?

These plants are found near the edges of water bodies across the map (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Nirnroot is a rare and valuable plant in Oblivion Remastered, and it will help you complete the "Seeking Your Roots" quest. The quest will be unlocked as soon as you collect your first Nirnroot. As you explore the area of Cyrodiil, you will come across sets of glowing plants hidden in various out-of-the-way locations.

Ad

Trending

Note that this plant (unlike most others in Oblivion) does not regrow, so each Nirnroot can only be harvested once, which makes them rare and unique in the game. Also, each "set" of these plants yields only one unit of Nirnroot. To locate these plants, you have to go near rocks that are exposed to sunlight. These locations can be alongside rivers, lakes, and ponds. Since these plants are quite small and easy to miss, they emit a high-pitched sound to help you find them.

Ad

Considering the plant's rarity and unique sound, you should be alert while you are trying to find it, especially in new and quiet places. If you feel like collecting more than one Nirnroot, you can travel to Lake Rumare in the Imperial City. This area has a lot of spots where you can easily find this plant, so you just have to be alert and careful.

If you want to explore specific locations where this plant might be available, you can go to Shardrock, the shore of Topal Bay, and southeast of Tidewater Cave. However, these are just some of the locations where the Nirnroot plant can be found. There are over 300 of these plants spread across the entire map of Oblivion Remastered, waiting to be collected by you from sun-kissed rocks along the edges of water bodies.

Ad

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.