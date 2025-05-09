Oblivion Remastered - Mazoga the Orc quest walkthrough

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered features a massive world filled with interesting missions, colorful personalities, and unexpected twists. Among its memorable side quests is Mazoga the Orc, which starts as an investigation and leads to knighthood.

This guide walks you through the Mazoga the Orc quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How to start Mazoga the Orc quest in Oblivion Remastered

Location

Leyawiin Castle location in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@THAASIN GAMER)

To kick off the Mazoga the Orc quest in Oblivion Remastered, make your way to Leyawiin Castle, located at the southern edge of the map.

Once inside, speak with Count Marius Caro. Select the "Service to Leyawiin" dialogue option. This will officially begin the quest.

How to complete Mazoga the Orc Quest in Oblivion Remastered

Mazoga

Your first task is to investigate Mazoga, a mysterious orc who claims to be a knight. Naturally, the count is curious (and a little suspicious) about her motives.

You won’t have to search far, as Mazoga is waiting for you right at the castle entrance. When you speak to her, be respectful and address her as "Sir" (she takes her title seriously).

Mazoga’s first request is to locate a hunter named Weebam-Na. To find him, head north of the castle to his house.

Speak with Weebam-Na about Mazoga. After your conversation, he will head to the castle to meet her. You can either follow him back or skip time by waiting an hour, as they’ll both end up at the castle entrance.

Fisherman’s Rock

Once Weebam-Na and Mazoga have spoken, talk to Mazoga again. She’ll reveal that she wants your help to go to Fisherman’s Rock, located just north of Leyawiin.

When you arrive at Fisherman’s Rock, don’t attack anyone and let Mazoga do the talking. She’ll confront Mogens, which soon turns into a full-blown fight. Once the fight begins, jump in and help Mazoga defeat the enemies.

If you’re feeling aggressive, you can attack the camp immediately upon arrival on Fisherman’s Rock. While this will initially upset Mazoga, she’ll eventually forgive you and thank you for the help.

Count Marius Caro

After the fight, make sure to speak with Mazoga one last time before heading back to Count Marius Caro. When you report to the count, he’ll reveal the truth behind Mazoga’s story and offer you the title of Knight-Errant of the White Stallion.

You can choose to accept or decline this honor. If you accept, you’ll unlock the next quest, Knights of the White Stallion.

