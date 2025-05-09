Oblivion Remastered — Mephala Quest walkthrough

If you’re looking to acquire some of the best Daedric artifacts in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, you definitely don’t want to miss the Mephala quest. This quest rewards you with the Ebony Blade, a powerful one-handed katana that silences your enemies, drains their health, and is perfect for mages and assassins alike.

This guide will walk you through the Mephala quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How to start the Mephala quest in Oblivion Remastered

To begin the Mephala quest, you must be at least level 15. You’ll also need to bring a Nightshade offering, which can be bought from most alchemy vendors and Mages Guild members or harvested from the wild. One of the best farming spots is along the road between Skingrad and Kvatch.

Location

Mephala Shrine location in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Sipder)

As shown in the map above, Mephala’s Shrine is located northeast of the Imperial City. Come prepared, as the area spawns leveled enemies. Start by offering the Nightshade to the shrine between midnight and dawn.

How to complete the Mephala quest

Mephala will task you with sowing chaos in the small village of Bleaker’s Way, northwest of the shrine. The village is home to two rival families — the Dunmer Dalvilu family and the Nord Ulfgar family. Your mission is to make them destroy each other.

Sowing chaos

Start by talking to Nivan Dalvilu and Hrol Ulfgar, the two family leaders, to gather some background. Next, you must frame them for murder. Head to Nivan Dalvilu’s house (north part of the village) and grab the Dalvilu Ceremonial Dagger near the bed. Then, break into Hrol Ulfgar’s house and loot the Ulfgar Family Ring. Both homes are locked at night, so make sure you have some lockpicks, the Skeleton Key, or an unlock spell.

Once you have both items, the real dirty work begins. Assassinate Hrol Ulfgar and plant the Dalvilu Dagger on his corpse. Then kill Nivan Dalvilu and leave the Ulfgar Ring on him. Be careful, as you’ll need to do this quietly to avoid alerting villagers or guards. Also, note that these murders will trigger the Dark Brotherhood questline if you haven’t started it yet.

The Family War

After the kills, talk to any villager in Bleaker’s Way and bring up the topics of Nivan Dalvilu and Hrol Ulfgar. This will incite a massive fight between the families, wiping one of them out completely.

With the chaos complete, return to Mephala’s Shrine and report back. Mephala will reward you with the Ebony Blade, one of the best one-handed weapons in Oblivion Remastered, perfect for both combat and stealth builds.

The Mephala quest in Oblivion Remastered is a fun mix of stealth, deception, and chaos, and it rewards you with one of the coolest Daedric weapons. Just remember to bring Nightshade, prepare for some lockpicking, and enjoy stirring up some trouble in Bleaker’s Way.

