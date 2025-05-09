Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest

As you progress through the storyline in Oblivion Remastered, you will eventually encounter the Blood of the Daedra quest. It requires you to give Martin Septim a Daedric artifact, one of the rare and powerful items tied to the Daedric Princess. While essential for advancing your in-game progression, this quest can seem a little tricky since Martin will not give you clear directions.
In this guide, we will help you complete the Blood of the Daedra quest in Oblivion Remastered.
How do you start the Blood of the Daedra quest in Oblivion Remastered?
In order to start the Blood of the Daedra quest, you have to go to the Cloud Ruler Temple and talk to Martin Septim in Oblivion Remastered. During your conversation, he will help you gain access to Mankar Camoran's realm, for which he will need a Daedric artifact. You will need to find one of these rare items and give it to Martin.
While you are interacting with Martin in Oblivion Remastered, a dialogue box will appear, showcasing a list of all Daedric artifacts you currently have in your inventory. You will also get an option to delay your decision to part with one by selecting "I am not ready to give you one yet." Since each artifact has unique benefits or powers, giving one up can be a tough call.
To make things easier, it is best to choose an artifact that holds the least value to you. While preferences can vary based on overall stats and utility, the Sanguine Rose is often considered the best option to give up. This item does not inflict direct damage; it simply summons a random Daedric creature, which may not be as reliable in combat.
List of all the Daedric artifacts in Oblivion Remastered
As mentioned above, the Blood of the Daedra quest's requirements will be fulfilled once you hand over the Sanguine Rose (or any other Daedric artifact of your choice) to Martin in Oblivion Remastered.
To get the Sanguine Rose, you need to be at least Level 8 and bring a bottle of Cyrodiilic Brandy to the Shrine of Sanguine. This offering will start Sanguine's quest, which will include casting the Stark Reality spell on guests attending a banquet at Castle Leyawiin.
Once the task is completed, you will be rewarded with the Sanguine Rose. Now, go back to Martin and give him the artifact in order to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest.
