Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest

As you progress through the storyline in Oblivion Remastered, you will eventually encounter the Blood of the Daedra quest. It requires you to give Martin Septim a Daedric artifact, one of the rare and powerful items tied to the Daedric Princess. While essential for advancing your in-game progression, this quest can seem a little tricky since Martin will not give you clear directions.

In this guide, we will help you complete the Blood of the Daedra quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How do you start the Blood of the Daedra quest in Oblivion Remastered?

You have the option of not giving the artifact if it is valuable (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

In order to start the Blood of the Daedra quest, you have to go to the Cloud Ruler Temple and talk to Martin Septim in Oblivion Remastered. During your conversation, he will help you gain access to Mankar Camoran's realm, for which he will need a Daedric artifact. You will need to find one of these rare items and give it to Martin.

While you are interacting with Martin in Oblivion Remastered, a dialogue box will appear, showcasing a list of all Daedric artifacts you currently have in your inventory. You will also get an option to delay your decision to part with one by selecting "I am not ready to give you one yet." Since each artifact has unique benefits or powers, giving one up can be a tough call.

To make things easier, it is best to choose an artifact that holds the least value to you. While preferences can vary based on overall stats and utility, the Sanguine Rose is often considered the best option to give up. This item does not inflict direct damage; it simply summons a random Daedric creature, which may not be as reliable in combat.

List of all the Daedric artifacts in Oblivion Remastered

Giving Martin the Sanguine Rose will complete the Blood of the Daedra quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

Name of the Artifacts Requirements Location Reward Azura Level 2 - Glow Dust Read the Modern Heretics book. Star of Azura Boethia Level 20 - Daedra Heart

Talk to Bora in Bora's Goods shop in western Cheydinhal. Goldbrand Clavicus Vile Level 20 - 500 Gold Southwest of Imperial City. Masque of Clavicus Vile Hircine Level 17 - Wolf or Bear Pelt Talk to Ontus Vanin in Talos Plaza. Savior's Hide Malacath Level 10 - Troll Fat Talk to Thaurron in the Mage's Guild of Anvil. Volendrung Mephala Level 15 - Nightshade Talk to Ontus Vanin in the western part of the Imperial City. Ebony Blade Meridia Level 10 - Bonemeal or Ectoplasm Located in the southeast of Skingrad City. Ring of Khajiiti Molag Bal Level 17 - Lion Pelt Located on the western edge of the Imperial City. Mace of Molag Ball Namira Level 5 - Personality under 20 Located in the southeast of Burma. Ring of Namira Nocturnal Level 10 Talk to Alves Uvenim in the Leyawiin Mages Guild. Skeleton Key Peryite Level 10 Located on the southern bank of the Silverfish River, east of Bravil. Spell Breaker Sanguine Level 8 - Cyrodiilic Brandy Talk to Fadus Calidus in Skingrad's fighter guild. Sanguine Rose Sheogorath Level - 2

Yarn, Lettuce, Lesser Soul Gem Talk to Ri'bassa in the Border Watch between Bravil and Leyawiin. Wabbajack Vaermina Level - 5

Grand Black Soul Gem Talk to Ontus Vanin in southwestern Talos Plaza. Skull of Corruption

As mentioned above, the Blood of the Daedra quest's requirements will be fulfilled once you hand over the Sanguine Rose (or any other Daedric artifact of your choice) to Martin in Oblivion Remastered.

To get the Sanguine Rose, you need to be at least Level 8 and bring a bottle of Cyrodiilic Brandy to the Shrine of Sanguine. This offering will start Sanguine's quest, which will include casting the Stark Reality spell on guests attending a banquet at Castle Leyawiin.

Once the task is completed, you will be rewarded with the Sanguine Rose. Now, go back to Martin and give him the artifact in order to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest.

