  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest

Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified May 09, 2025 19:03 GMT
(Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)
Blood of the Daedra quest is essential to complete in order to move ahead in the game (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

As you progress through the storyline in Oblivion Remastered, you will eventually encounter the Blood of the Daedra quest. It requires you to give Martin Septim a Daedric artifact, one of the rare and powerful items tied to the Daedric Princess. While essential for advancing your in-game progression, this quest can seem a little tricky since Martin will not give you clear directions.

Ad

In this guide, we will help you complete the Blood of the Daedra quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How do you start the Blood of the Daedra quest in Oblivion Remastered?

You have the option of not giving the artifact if it is valuable (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)
You have the option of not giving the artifact if it is valuable (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In order to start the Blood of the Daedra quest, you have to go to the Cloud Ruler Temple and talk to Martin Septim in Oblivion Remastered. During your conversation, he will help you gain access to Mankar Camoran's realm, for which he will need a Daedric artifact. You will need to find one of these rare items and give it to Martin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While you are interacting with Martin in Oblivion Remastered, a dialogue box will appear, showcasing a list of all Daedric artifacts you currently have in your inventory. You will also get an option to delay your decision to part with one by selecting "I am not ready to give you one yet." Since each artifact has unique benefits or powers, giving one up can be a tough call.

To make things easier, it is best to choose an artifact that holds the least value to you. While preferences can vary based on overall stats and utility, the Sanguine Rose is often considered the best option to give up. This item does not inflict direct damage; it simply summons a random Daedric creature, which may not be as reliable in combat.

Ad

List of all the Daedric artifacts in Oblivion Remastered

Giving Martin the Sanguine Rose will complete the Blood of the Daedra quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)
Giving Martin the Sanguine Rose will complete the Blood of the Daedra quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)
Name of the ArtifactsRequirementsLocationReward
AzuraLevel 2 - Glow DustRead the Modern Heretics book.Star of Azura
BoethiaLevel 20 - Daedra Heart
Talk to Bora in Bora's Goods shop in western Cheydinhal.Goldbrand
Clavicus VileLevel 20 - 500 GoldSouthwest of Imperial City.Masque of Clavicus Vile
HircineLevel 17 - Wolf or Bear PeltTalk to Ontus Vanin in Talos Plaza.Savior's Hide
MalacathLevel 10 - Troll FatTalk to Thaurron in the Mage's Guild of Anvil.Volendrung
MephalaLevel 15 - NightshadeTalk to Ontus Vanin in the western part of the Imperial City.Ebony Blade
MeridiaLevel 10 - Bonemeal or EctoplasmLocated in the southeast of Skingrad City.Ring of Khajiiti
Molag BalLevel 17 - Lion PeltLocated on the western edge of the Imperial City.Mace of Molag Ball
NamiraLevel 5 - Personality under 20Located in the southeast of Burma.Ring of Namira
NocturnalLevel 10Talk to Alves Uvenim in the Leyawiin Mages Guild.Skeleton Key
PeryiteLevel 10Located on the southern bank of the Silverfish River, east of Bravil.Spell Breaker
SanguineLevel 8 - Cyrodiilic BrandyTalk to Fadus Calidus in Skingrad's fighter guild.Sanguine Rose
SheogorathLevel - 2
Yarn, Lettuce, Lesser Soul Gem		Talk to Ri'bassa in the Border Watch between Bravil and Leyawiin.Wabbajack
VaerminaLevel - 5
Grand Black Soul Gem		Talk to Ontus Vanin in southwestern Talos Plaza.Skull of Corruption
Ad

As mentioned above, the Blood of the Daedra quest's requirements will be fulfilled once you hand over the Sanguine Rose (or any other Daedric artifact of your choice) to Martin in Oblivion Remastered.

To get the Sanguine Rose, you need to be at least Level 8 and bring a bottle of Cyrodiilic Brandy to the Shrine of Sanguine. This offering will start Sanguine's quest, which will include casting the Stark Reality spell on guests attending a banquet at Castle Leyawiin.

Ad

Once the task is completed, you will be rewarded with the Sanguine Rose. Now, go back to Martin and give him the artifact in order to complete the Blood of the Daedra quest.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming updates and news.

About the author
Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.

In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications