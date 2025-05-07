Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Chorrol Recommendation quest

You can join the Mages Guild in Oblivion Remastered by visiting one of three cities, and Chorrol is one of them. It is located in the western part of Cyrodiil at the end of the Black Road. To join this guild, you must enter the guild's building and interact with Teekeeus. He will approve your request to join the Mages Guild once you agree to talk to a woman named Earana, which will then start the "Chorrol Recommendation" quest.

In this guide, we help you complete the Chorrol Recommendation quest in Oblivion Remastered.

The Chorrol Recommendation quest guide in Oblivion Remastered

You can find Teekeeus in the headquarters of the city (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@Sigark)

To join the Mages Guild in Oblivion Remastered, you have to get Teekeeus' approval. You can find him in the city's headquarters, and he will only give you approval when you interact with a woman named Earana, who is new to the city. She is also a mage, but she disagrees with the Mages Guild's beliefs. It is important to talk to her for your mission.

You can usually find her at The Grey Mare Tavern down the hill to the left of the Mages Guild. If you mark this quest in your Journal, a colored marker will appear on your screen; red means she is asleep and green means she's awake and walking around.

Once you find Earana and talk to her, near the Mages Guild, she will give you a secret task wherein you have to find a special book called Fingers of the Mountain.

Location of the Fingers of the Mountain book in Oblivion Remastered

You can find Earana walking in the courtyard infront of the Mages Guild building (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@Sigark)

Once you have successfully talked to Earana about the Fingers of the Mountain book, you will have to go and inform Teekeeus about it. When Teekeeus gets to know about the book, he gets shocked and will ask you to go and get it for him. Even though you will have to choose between Earana or Teekeus to help late in the game, at this moment, you will have to stay connected to both.

Luckily, Earana has already told you where the book is, so you just have to follow the quest marker to a place called Cloud Top, northwest of Chorrol in Oblivion Remastered. You can walk there without any trouble, and once you get there, you have to go up the snowy stairs until you reach a stone statue.

On the ground in front of it, you will find some burned remains, and you have to check them in order to pick up the Fingers of the Mountain book.

You can find the Finger of the Mountain book can be found at the Cloud Top (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@Sigark)

When you have collected the Fingers of the Mountain Book in Oblivion Remastered, you now have to decide whether to give the book Teekeeus or Earana. If you choose Teekeus, he will be pleased and give you the approval to join the Mages Guild and eventually complete the Chorrol Recommendation quest.

You can also talk to Earana when you have given the book to Teekeeus in Oblivion Remastered, but even if you don't, it is fine. If you do choose to tell her, she will ask you to steal the book back for her, and if you decide to help her, it will start a new quest.

And if you choose to give the book to Earana first, she will take the book from you and tell you that it will take two to three in-game days to study and translate it. After waiting, you can go find her and ask for the notes to read. These notes reveal that using a certain spell will reward you with a powerful new spell.

Here, the Chorrol Recommendation quest ends, and the new quest will begin in Oblivion Remastered.

