Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Hircine quest

Oblivion Remastered players will come across numerous Daedric shrines scattered throughout the map, each offering unique side quests. Among them is the Hircine quest, which stands out as a must-visit for adventurers seeking both a challenge and a lucrative reward. However, this side mission is not for the soft-hearted, as it will send players to fight off powerful beasts in a trial of hunting expertise.

While these encounters can be exhausting due to the extraordinary endurance of the creatures, those who persevere will walk away with a worthy reward.

The guide below will explain how to complete the Hircine quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How can the Hircine quest be completed in Oblivion Remastered?

Hirchine's Shrine can be located on the southeast side of the Imperial City (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@Karpo Gaming)

Unlike some Daedric quests that can be started fairly early on in Oblivion Remastered, Hircine's challenge requires your character to reach at least Level 17 before you can begin it. To start this quest, you will need to present an offering, which can be the pelt of either a wolf or a bear.

Hircine's Shrine is located deep within the forest, to the southeast of the Imperial City in Oblivion Remastered; if you check your map, you will find it positioned just west of the letter "N" in The Nibenay Valley. However, you must be aware of your surroundings when you get there, as the area is overflowing with creatures that scale with your level, and roadside ambushes by looters are not uncommon.

To get the required pelt in Oblivion Remastered, you simply have to hunt a wolf or a bear and collect it from their corpse. These animals can frequently be seen across Cyrodiil, regardless of your level; even if you are at Level 30, they are still a common sight.

Alternatively, you can skip the hunt and purchase the pelts from merchants like the Three Brothers Trade Goods shop in the Market District of the Imperial City in Oblivion Remastered. If the merchants don't feel like selling the pelts, you can go outside their shop and wait for three days so their inventory is reset.

You have to collect a wolf or a bear belt in order to complete Hircine's quest (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@Karpo Gaming)

Once you have gathered all the requirements, visit Hircine's Shrine in Oblivion Remastered. If you are carrying both a wolf pelt and a bear pelt, you will be allowed to choose which one to offer. Once the tribute is accepted, Hircine will ask you to embark on a hunt, wherein your target is a unicorn located in Harcane Grove. Your goal is to retrieve the creature's horn.

Unlike many Daedric missions that send you into caves or ruins, this one will lead to an open woodland area. Harcane Grove is located in the forest to the southeast of Hircine's Shrine in Oblivion Remastered. When you reach the location, you will notice the unicorn is not alone; it is protected by three Minotaurs of the Grove. These creatures scale with your level and may be armed.

To avoid being overwhelmed in the fight, consider using stealth to take them down individually before engaging the unicorn. Taking it down will not be easy; it is a Level 17 enemy with notable resistances: it shrugs off normal weapons, poison, paralysis, and disease.

Magic is only half as effective against it, and 20% of the damage you deal may be reflected back at you. While it attacks like a regular horse, each hit delivers a brutal 45 points of damage, so be prepared for a tough fight.

Once you have killed the unicorn, collect its horn from its body. You then have to take this horn back to Hircine's Shrine. Interact with the shrine once more while carrying the unicorn horn, and the Hircine quest will be completed.

Hircine will give you a Daedric artifact known as Savior's Hide as a reward for proving your hunting skills.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

