Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Miscarcand quest guide

In Oblivion Remastered, players will go on many different missions. One of these involves finding a rare item called the Great Welkynd Stone. The only known place to get this stone is in an old ruin called Miscarcand, which is also the quest's name. Miscarcand is given to a player named Martin Septim, who appears during the main storyline.

However, since there are many ways to explore and start the game, players can find Miscarcand on their own before meeting Martin or starting the main quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How to unlock the Miscarcand quest in Oblivion Remastered

Miscarcand dungeon somewhere between Kvatch and Skingrad (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

You can find Miscarcand in a dungeon somewhere between Kvatch and Skingrad in Oblivion Remastered. To get there, you must access the map and look to the east of where it says "Kvatch". Head in that direction and keep going east until the name Miscarcand shows up on your compass. Once you arrive, go down the spiral stairs inside, and your quest will proceed. Here is a simple walkthrough for getting through the dungeon in Oblivion Remastered:

When you first enter the dungeon, go down the stairs. You will run into an enemy that you must defeat to move ahead. Keep heading west until the path splits. Choose the left path and go through the gate. You will then reach a bridge, which you must jump off of, and look for a door on the west wall. Go through the door and then up the stairs. In the room, you will find a button to press at the top. To the left of the button, go up the next set of stairs. At the top, turn right and step onto a pressure plate. A square gate will open, and you have to enter through it. Head south, which will take you back to the bridge you jumped from earlier. Follow the bridge until you find a door called "Stone Door to Miscarcand, Sel Vanua." Go through that door to continue.

After going through the doorway, move ahead until you reach a spacious chamber swarming with goblins. Eliminate all of them to simplify the situation, and you can persuade them back toward the hallway to deal with them more efficiently.

When all the goblins have been defeated, move toward the southeast and enter the gate. You must then go down a set of stairs and enter the large room. Stick close to the southern wall and get across the pathway to enter a hallway. Continue moving towards your east along the southern edge until you come across a block you can interact with.

You have to collect the Great Welkynd Stone to complete the Miscarcand quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

After activating the block, travel towards the Stone Door that leads to Miscarcand, Morimath in Oblivion Remastered. Go through the tunnel, turn left at the first intersection, and take another left to begin heading west. Go through the gate and move straight until you find a glowing stone. Approach it and pick it up to update your quest. While there are many Welkynd Stones in the game, this one is rare. After collecting it, turn around and go back over the bridge.

You must then fight the King of Miscarcand. Kill him and take a key from his body. Look for a small room on the north wall, where you will find a pressure plate. Step on it to open a path that leads west to a locked gate. Keep going through the tunnels; eventually, you will reach the Stone Door to Miscarcand. After that, follow your quest marker to finish the quest.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

