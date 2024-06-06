Octopath Traveler 2 arrives on Xbox alongside the original on PS4/PS5

Following its initial Nintendo and PC launches, the Octopath Traveler series is finally headed to other systems. The latest Octopath Traveler 2 is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles plus the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Additionally, the original game - which has been missing from PlayStation platforms - finally arrives on PS4 and PS5.

Both are critically acclaimed JRPG experiences from developer Square Enix. They are renowned for their old-school visuals encapsulated within modern rendering techniques. Here are the full details for these late ports.

Everything players need to know about the latest Octopath Traveler PlayStation and Xbox launches

This is where it all began (Image via Square Enix)

Covering the PlayStation front first, the original game is now finally available for PS4 and PS5 owners; those who loved last year's fantastic Octopath Traveler 2, can relive the events of the original. First released on the Nintendo Switch in 2018, it didn't just introduce the iconic HD-2D art style but also the engaging Boost & Break system for the game's turn-based combat via eight varied characters.

As a neat perk, PlayStation Plus subscribers who buy the first Octopath game within two weeks of its PS4/PS5 launch will be eligible for a 34% discount. Furthermore, a bundle with both titles is also available to buy on the PlayStation Store platform.

The sequel is widely considered to be a big improvement over the first game. (Image via Square Enix)

Coming to the Xbox front, both the Octopath titles are now on Xbox Game Pass. So players who have been hesitant to check the titles out because JRPGs are not their cup of tea need not pay a penny more. While the first entry was launched for Xbox in 2021, those who enjoyed it can go ahead and purchase the sequel too on all three Xbox consoles.

To celebrate the launch, Square Enix has added an all-new mode to Octopath Traveler 2 called "Extra Battle". While it comes packed in with the Xbox versions of the game, the feature has been added to all other platforms i.e. PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC as well. It is a post-game mode unlocked upon beating the final boss and allows fighting even tougher foes - including the original game's cast.

