Octordle today August 10 answers & hints (Octordle #563)

Octordle #563 answers for today August 10 are here and they are an interesting selection of words. The first word means to be nervous or awkward where as the second word is a common movement of facial muscles to express happiness. The third one is a special type of fabric while the fourth one is to bruise a part of a body by rubbing it.

The fifth word is used to mean something very small where as the sixth one means something hidden. The seventh one means to be prepared and finally, the eighth one means to rotate something on an axis, it is generally used for moustaches. With that bing said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 10 answers

The Octordle (#563) answers for August 10 are GAWKY, SMILE, RAYON, CHAFE, MACRO, COVET, READY, and TWIRL.

Octordle hints for today, August 10

The Octordle #563 hints for today, August 10, are as follows:

#563 starts with the letters G, S, R, C, M, C, R, and T.

and #556 ends with the letters Y, E, N, E, O, T, Y, and L.

and #556 contains the letters W, I, Y, H, C, V, D, and W.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select the game and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

