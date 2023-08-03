Octordle today August 3 answers & hints (Octordle #556)

Octordle #556 answers for today August 3 are here, and they are an interesting mix of nouns and verbs. The nouns consist of a specific arrangement of feathers, an informal way to address a police officer, a strip of land, a specific wooden tool, and a thick viscous liquid. The verbs mean wearing feathers in a specific arrangement, presenting someone with a proposal, and regrating something. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 3 answers

The Octordle (#556) answers for August 3 are OFFER, PLUME, BOBBY, ABHOR, FLANK, FLAIL, SWATH, and SLIMY

Offer is something one presents to someone with the intention to accept or reject. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Present or proffer (something) for (someone) to accept or reject as desired.

Plume is an arrangement of soft feathers worn by birds for display. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A long, soft feather or arrangement of feathers used by a bird for display or worn by a person for ornament.

Bobby is an informal way to address a police officer in English. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A police officer.

Abhor means regrating something with disgust and hate. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Regard with disgust and hatred.

Flank is used to mean the side of a person or an animal. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

The side of a person's or animal's body between the ribs and the hip.

Flail is a specific type fo thrashing tool. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick swinging from it.

Swath is a strip of area. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A broad strip or area of something.

Slime is a viscous slippery liquid. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

An unpleasantly thick and slippery liquid substance.

Octordle hints for today, August 3

The Octordle #556 hints for today, August 3, are as follows:

#556 starts with the letters O, P, B, A, F, F, S, and S

and #556 ends with the letters and R, E, Y, R, F, F, H, and Y

and #556 contains the letters and F, U, B, H, N, I, W, and M

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select Octordle and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

